2023 SL SUG meetings week #9 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
- On Tuesday, February 28th, the SLS Main channel servers were restarted without any deployment, leaving them on simulator version 577734.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, the majority of RC servers will be restarted without any change. However, those on the BlueSteel RC will be updated with server release 578370.
Available Official Viewers
On Tuesday, February 28th, the Maintenance R RC viewer updated to version 6.6.10.578285.
The rest of the official viewers currently available remain unchanged from the start of the week:
- Release viewer: Maintenance Q(uality) viewer, version 6.6.9.577968 Thursday, February 2.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- Maintenance S RC viewer, version 6.6.10.578270, issued February 24.
- Performance Floater / Auto FPS RC viewer updated to version 6.6.10.578172, February 21.
- Project viewers:
- PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.578161, February 14. This viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4.
- Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.8.576972, December 8, 2022.
In Brief
- BUG-233440 “Add a method for dealing with user-customized keybindings in user-visible text” came under discussion, the Maestro Linden suggesting one approach, per the comments in the Jira.
- The above segued into a general discussion on note card parsing commands in note card (with care!), making things like URIs within note cards clickable, and having an LSL command (e.g. llHTTPResponseNC() ) which could allows scripts to reply to HTTP requests within note cards – so if a HUD is using MoaP, JSON in the HTML could send commands back to it via post.
