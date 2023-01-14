Hippiestock 2023: peace, love and music in Second Life

Sunday, January 15th will see the 2023 edition of Hippiestock take place in Second Life. A day-long music event, Hippiestock was established in 2011 by Hippie Bowman as a way to for him connect directly with friends he’d made through the Second Life forums. and this year it is sponsored by sponsored by Corsica South Coasters and Commune Utopia.

Whilst intended as a “one-off”, such was the response to that first event in 2011, the Hippie agreed to consider making it an annual event -and 12 years later Hippie and his friends once again present an opportunity to come together with fun and music and to embrace the “hippie philosophy”, once described by Hippie himself as:

[A belief] in peace as the way to resolve differences among peoples, ideologies and religions. The way to peace is through love and tolerance. Loving means accepting others as they are, giving them freedom to express themselves and not judging them based on appearances. This is the core of the hippie philosophy. – Hippie Bowman, January 2011

The event kicks-off at 09:00 SLT on Sunday January 15th, with the music line-up as follows:

09:00 SLT – Hippie Bowman

10:00 SLT – Dimvan Ludwig

11:00 SLT – Alsund

12:00 noon – Cranston Yordstorm

13:00 SLT – The Vinnie Show

14:00 SLT – Joe Paravane

15:00 SLT – Lluis Indigo

16:00 SLT- Jed Luckless (2-hour set with particle show by Moondance Parx)

As well as enjoying the music in an outdoor setting designed to recapture the sense of Woodstock, attendees also have the opportunity to explore the Hippiestock region, there the beach, a camp site between it and the region’s river, a barn recalling Woodstock, a rendition of England’s Stonehenge and multiple places to sit and relax might be found and enjoyed. This setting will remain open to the public to enjoy through until the end of Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 – so even if you don’t make the event on the 15th, there will still be time afterwards to drop in and explore.

SLurl Details