2022 SUG meetings week #51 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, December 20th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Note: this was a “Winter solstice Party” event, so not a lot to report. The core of any discussions in in the first hour of the video embedded below.

Server Deployments

On Tuesday, December 20th, the simhosts on the Main SLS channel were restarted with no deployment, leaving them on simulator version 576542

On Wednesday, December 21st, the simhosts on the RC channels should be restarted without any deployment or change to the current release.

Early 2023 Simulator Updates

AS per the previous SUG meeting:

I believe the RC deployment from week #50 (with 3-second sound loop support) was rolled back. If so, this is liable to be one of the first simulator updates for 2023 (targeted for January 11th, 2023), and / or possibly an update comprising a number of HTTP updates, including the accounting for custom HTTP headers (total space for headers will increase to 4k and the limit on the number of headers will be dropped).

Also early 2023 LSL will be updated with new cryptographic signing utilities: llHMAC (per BUG-233005) and llSignRSA and llVerifyRSA (per BUG-233009). These should be useful for script to script and script to external web service communications. These may be included in the above release. BUG-226463 “llRequestSecureURL() uses self-signed cert” is also “on the radar” but no target date for potential delivery / deployment.

Further (unspecified) improvements will be coming to the Linkset Data (LSD) capabilities.

Available Official Viewers

This list reflects the current status of available official viewers at the start of the week:

Release viewer: Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer version 6.6.8.576863 Monday, December 12.

Release channel cohorts: Maintenance (Q)uality RC viewer, version 6.6.9.577220, December 16. Performance Floater / Auto-FPS RC viewer, version 6.6.8.576737, November 28. VS 2022 RC viewer, version 6.6.8.576310, issued November 4 – utilises Visual Studio 2022 in the Windows build tool chain.

Project viewers: PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.577157, December 14. This viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4. Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.8.576972, December 8. Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21.



In Brief

Refer to the video below for more information on the following:

BUG-227303 “collisions makes a script stop running and revert its mono status” has been filed and lead to further discussion on region crossings.

LL is mulling an LSL call to allow the replacement of sub-strings in a string call (e.g. non-RegEx behaviour). If implemented, this might most likely be called either llStringReplace() or llReplaceSubString().

The above lead to a more general discussion on LSL and LSL extensions / transpilers (helping to make LSD more accessible), etc.