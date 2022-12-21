Under the Northern Lights in Second Life

Under the Northern Lights is the title Carrie Lemon Rogstad (LemonPuss) has given to her winter-themed Homestead region, currently open to visitors this December 2022.

As the name suggests, this is a snowy setting, largely open to the public to explore, although it has twelve small rentals around its edge. Available at L$700 a week, these present is simple geodesic dome (the GeoDome by Ria Bazar, a unit I’ve used myself in laying out region designs), with basic furnishings of bed, fireplace and décor elements, all of which is set out on a deck with each of the units.

The landing point sits towards the middle of this snowy, icy setting, caught within the arms of the surrounding mountains. This mid-point sits over frozen water as they cut into the region. A rutted track, dusted in the snow – which is more-or-less constantly falling – offers a short walk to a miniature golf area, with many of the holes themselves dressed for the season.

Come explore a Northern Winter Wonderland underneath the Northern Lights! Dome rental, Madpea mini-golf, Santa … ice skating, sleds [and] hangout. – Under the Northern Lights About Land

Follow the track in the other direction and it runs past and around the local skating rink to loop back to the landing point, passing by way of a mobile café offering plenty of hot drinks for those who need warming up. Beyond this, multiple bridges and a couple of paths provide access to the outer parts of the region and the little rentals. At the time of my visit, several of the latter were rented and so obviously off-limits to casual explorers, but three were still available for those looking for something a little different to rent for the holidays.

Two of the bridges lead to a further public area, a setting fully of seasonal cheer, from Santa awaiting visitors to a roaring fire in a hearth and cost seating to be enjoyed; and – for those in need of them, some essential winter supplies and the opportunity to purchase a Christmas tree. Walk down the snowy slopes on the north side of this little winter market setting and you’ll come to another café. Brick built and with an inviting interior, it is far more permanent than the one up by the skating rink.

With polar bears playing on the ice, and deer and horses scattered around, the setting keeps to the “Northern” in its name by only allowing penguins carved from snow to inhabit it.

Easy on the eye and presenting a gentle chance of exploration and multiple opportunities for photography, Under the Northern Lights makes for an easy-going visit.

SLurl Details

Under the Northern Lights (Tesoro, rated Moderate)