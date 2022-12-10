Team Diabetes 2022 Winter Showcase in Second Life

The 2022 Team Diabetes of Second Life Winter Showcase event is currently underway in Second Life and will run through until December 14th, 2022. As with previous years, the event includes live performers, DJs, dancing, ice skating, and the Winter Showcase for shopping and the Kultivate Winter Art show. All of which is to raise money for the American Diabetes Association (ADA), through Team Diabetes of Second Life, ADA’s official and authorised in-world fund-raising team.

As is traditional for the event, it occupies one half of the Kultivate Magazine home region, with the Showcase shops for merchants and artists boutique style galleries bracketing the central events and activities area. The merchants paricipating in this years event are:

Potomac Homes, Ever Green, !!Firelight!!, Pendragon Designs, Studio Line, MG Designs, Couture Chapeau, Dalrymple Designs, ART & FASHION, Artisan Antiques, Cosmos Boutique, Broomsticks & Cauldrons, The Undiscovered Jewel, QUE RICO Deign, Angel Fae Boutique, Fire Within, Peeps, Tchelo’s, PAJAMARAMA, Dollicide, Llama Inc, BE BOLD, Manikin, L’Artistan, DINKIEWEAR, Telsiope’s Couture, ::GK::, The Annex, Mystical Dreams and Fashion, & The Front Porch

Merchants are each offering at least one item among their displays with 100% of proceeds from sales going directly to Team Diabetes of Second Life.

The full shopping guide can be found on the Team Diabetes of Second Life website.

The artists participating in the art show are: Bagnu Resident, Chic Aeon, Eucalyptus Carroll, Hannah Starlight, HarlowJamison Resident, Jamee Sandalwood, Jessamine2108 Resident, Llola Lane, maggiemagenta, Myra Wildmist, & Johannes Huntsman

All artists are also offering at least one item of art for sale with 100% of proceeds going to Team Diabetes of Second Life.

In addition to the shopping and art, the event features a special hunt with prizes to be claimed. The 2022 Reindeer Hunt is an open hunt with tiny reindeer scattered throughout the 2019 Winter Showcase, in stores and in art displays. Find each reindeer and pay L$10 to receive a prize. 100% proceeds of the hunt goes to Team Diabetes of Second Life.

There is also daily entertainment through the event, with the remain days comprising (all times SLT):

Saturday, December 10, 2022, 12:00 noon SLT: live performer Grace Loudon

Sunday, December 11, 2022, 1300 SLT: live performer Kris Composer

Monday, December 12, 2022: TBA

Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 17:00 SLT: live performer Angelikus

Wednesday, December 14, 2022: 16:00 SLT: live performer Max Kleene 17:00 SLT: live performer Khiron 23:59 SLT: Reindeer Hunt and Winter Showcase End



See the Team Diabetes 2022 Winter Showcase pages for more information on the event.

About the American Diabetes Association

Established in 1940, the American Diabetes Association is working to both prevent and cure diabetes in all it forms, and to help improve the lives of all those affected by diabetes. It does this by providing objective and credible information and resources about diabetes to communities, and funding research into ways and means of both managing and curing the illness. In addition, the Association gives voice to those denied their rights as a consequence of being affected by diabetes.

About Team Diabetes of Second life

Team Diabetes of Second Life is an official and authorised fund-raiser for the American Diabetes Association in Second Life. Established with the aim of raising funds in support of diabetes treatment and to raise awareness of the disease in SL, Team Diabetes of Second Life was founded by Jessi2009 Warrhol and John (Johannes1977 Resident).

Additional Links