Lab announces 2022 seasonal events and offers

On Thursday, December 8th, Linden Lab announced the core Lab-supported / provided winter / Christmas seasonal events for 2021 in Second Life.

Winter Wonderland and Annual Snowball Fight

As usual, headlining the season is the re-opening of the Winter Wonderland regions. These bring with them the familiar Village of Lights, snowboarding, snowmobiling, ice-skating, snowy walks and more. Plus, as always the snowball fight arena, open for casual and group games – and, of course, the annual Lindens (and Moles vs. residents snowball fights.

The battles take place on Monday, December 19th, 202 from 10:00-11:00 SLT and 14:00-15:00 SLT. Spots are limited, so be sure to get there early to grab your free snow-launching weaponry from the vendors around the arena, and be sure to read and accept the local Experience.

Seasonal Gifts and Offers

This year, gifts are available through two options:

Limited Premium / Premium Plus subscribers seasonal gift – a holiday light kit for your Linden Home available through the Premium Gift kiosks.

The December Premium / Premium Plus land offer in Second Life – no set-up fees on regions ordered during the month, as previously announced – read here for more.

A limited selection of seasonal Last Names.

Shop and Hop

The 2022 Holiday Shop & Hop this year with 320 participating Merchants across 16 shopping regions, bringing you loads of festive fun! Every store will have at least a 20% discount on all items and a free (non-group) gift for shoppers or a gift certificate valued at L$300 or above! Check the Shop & Hop blog post for more – including the event SLurls.