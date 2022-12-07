2022 SUG meetings week #49 summary

Posted on by Inara Pey
Perpetuity, October 2022 – blog post

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

This week will see all simhosts on all channels restarted, but no deployments.

The hoped-for RC release (which includes a fix for BUG-229301 “Maximum Memory allowable by scripts not being reset until teleport or relog”) has been delayed as a result of a fix being required for an odd crash which could cause some regions to crash on starting. This has now been resolved, but the fix needs to pass through a QA cycle before any release is made, so the deployment should now occur in week #50.

Available Official Viewers

This list reflects those viewers available via Linden Lab.

  • Release viewer: version 6.6.7.576223 – MFA and TOS hotfix viewer – November 1 – No change.
  • Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
    • Performance Floater / Auto-FPS RC viewer, version 6.6.8.576737, November 28.
    • Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer version 6.6.8.576863 Monday, December 5.
    • VS  2022 RC viewer, version 6.6.8.576310, issued November 4 – utilises Visual Studio 2022 in the Windows build tool chain.
  • Project viewers:
    • PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.576966, December 3 – this viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4.
    • Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.3.575529,  issued on October 12.
    • Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21.

In Brief

Refer to the video below for more information on the following:

  • There is a generic Puppetry-related discussion (Kinnect), but as there is a Puppetry meeting due on December 8th, so any updates will be covered in my summary of that meeting.
  • There is a similar generic discussion on the complexities of the PBR Materials Project, which is covered in my CCUG updates.
  • A discussion on potential LSD bugs / issues – no specifics from LL’s side, as Rider Linden (who runs the LSD project) was absent the meeting.

 

