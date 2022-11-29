Seanchai Library: Nov 28th-Dec 1st, 2022 in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library – and this week previews the launch of a very special event.

As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Monday, November 28th, 19:00: Frek in the Grulloo Woods

Frek’s father left the planet in a big hurry after Gov (the government) peeped him with their rather invasive brain scrambling techniques. Ever since then, Frek and his family have been seen as kind of renegades and outsiders, not really proper company for the upstanding citizens.

But when Frek discovers that some alien intelligence is trying to get in touch with him, he decides to follow in his father’s footsteps; only the Gov have noted his connection with the alien force, and come after him.

With the help of a Grulloo, a second class citizen with a tail – and some new alien friends, Frek escapes the clutches of Gov and blasts off to sign a branecasting deal – branecasting being greatest technology craze sweeping the universe …

Gyro Muggins offers a reading based on the first two chapters of Rudy Rucker’s Frek and the Elixir.

Tuesday, November 29th, 19:00: Selections from Terry Pratchett’s The Hogfather

With Caledonia Skytower at the fireside.

Wednesday, November 30th, 19:00: Seanchai Flicks

The Seanchai cinema space shares Halloween-themed video adventures.

Thursday, December 1st, 21:00: Seanchai Late Night

Sci-fi / Fantasy with Finn Zeddmore.

Advanced Notice: The Dickens Project

The Dickens Project has officially announced an opening date of December 8th, 2022 and will run through until January 3rd, 2023. Old favourite guests and features will return along with an exciting new land configuration and new collaborators. Details to be published in due course!