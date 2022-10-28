2022 Puppetry project week #43 summary

The following notes have been taken from chat logs and audio recording of the Thursday, October 27th Puppetry Project meetings held at the Castelet Puppetry Theatre on Aditi. These meetings are generally held on alternate weeks to the Content Creation User Group (CCUG), on same day / time (Thursdays at 13:00 SLT).

Notes in these summaries are not intended to be a full transcript of every meeting, but to highlight project progress / major topics of discussion.

Project Summary

Previously referred to as “avatar expressiveness”, Puppetry is intended to provide a means by which avatars can mimic physical world actions by their owners (e.g. head, hand, arm movements) through tools such as a webcam and using technologies like inverse kinematics (IK) and the LLSD Event API Plug-in (LEAP) system. Note that facial expressions and finger movements are not currently enabled. Most movement is in the 2D plain (e.g., hand movements from side-to-side but not forward / back), due to limitations with things like depth of field tracking through a webcam, which has yet to be addressed.

The back-end support for the capability is only available on Aditi (the Beta grid) and within the following regions: Bunraku, Marionette, and Castelet.

Puppetry requires the use of a dedicated viewer, the Project Puppetry viewer, available through the official Second Life Alternate Viewers page.

No other special needs beyond the project viewer are required to “see” Puppetry animations. However, to use the capability to animate your own avatar and broadcast the results, requires additional work – refer to the links below.

There is now a Puppetry Discord channel – those wishing to join it should contact members of LL’s puppetry team, e.g. Aura Linden, Simon Linden, Rider Linden, Leviathan Linden (not a full list of names at this time – my apologies to those involved whom I have missed).

Bugs, Feature Requests and Code Submissions

For those experimenting with Puppetry, Jiras (bug reports / fixes or feature requests) should be filed with “[Puppetry]” at the start of the Jira title.

There is also a public facing Kanban board with public issues – those experiencing issues can also contact Wulf Linden.

Those wishing to submit code (plug-ins or other) or who wish to offer a specific feature that might be used with Puppetry should: Discuss them with the Puppetry team: and work with them to ensure a proper convergence of ideas. Be signed-up to the Lab’s contribution agreement in order for submitted code to be accepted for review / use: Contributor Agreement notes – SL wiki. Contributor Agreement FAQ – SL wiki. Code Contributor agreement – PDF form.



Further Information

Meeting Notes

Protocol Overhaul

At the previous meeting, Leviathan Linden noted the project team is going to overhaul the Puppetry/LEAP protocol. Since then:

He has written the new approach up in OPEN-366 and linked some of the other open Puppetry issues to it.

There are now three public pull requests on Github toward those goals: https://bitbucket.org/lindenlab/viewer/pull-requests/1167 “Puppetry can move joint local_pos, including pelvis” (viewer) https://bitbucket.org/lindenlab/viewer/pull-requests/1172 (viewer) https://bitbucket.org/lindenlab/leap/pull-requests/11 (LEAP)

Then work on merging the LEAP pull request.

All of this work will include the ability to move the pelvis and the new Puppetry LEAP API, but will not include the ability to clear a Puppetry joint setting.

OpenXR Support

Leviathan Linden asked for feedback on what the requested “OpenXR support” mean to those requesting it – e.g.: Is it to run an OpenXR app and have a VR experience in SL, or is it to run an OpenXR app as a plug-in to provide measurement input to Puppetry?

The general response was a mix of both:

To generally provide the means for “proper” hardware support for motion capture such that puppetry isn’t just a “best guess” response via a webcam

To allow for more accurate interactions between avatars and objects; eventually moving to provide full support for VR headsets and controllers (requiring the ability to intact with scripted devices, operating levers, controls, etc., which could be correctly interpreted and acted upon by said scripts).

Currently, LL are more willing to consider OpenXR support as a part of the Puppetry work whilst regarding it as a potential step towards wider VR support in SL in the future.

Avatar Constraints / Interactions

The above question led to a broader discussion on avatar-to-avatar and avatar-to-object interactions starting with the avatar constraints / collision system.

As they are right now, avatar constraints and collisions within SL have been adequate for the platform, but lacking (collisions, for example have no concept of the avatars arms / legs, limiting interactions with them and other objects).

OPEN-368 “[Puppetry] [LEAP]: Location Constraints” is a feature request outlining the benefits of overhauling the SL avatar constraints system to allow better interactions with objects, etc. This is currently open to those wishing to add further comments and feedback.

The question was raised as to how “fast” / reliable the required communications (including all the required bone interactions) could be made in order to ensure adequate / accurate response times with actions (e.g..so when shaking hands, he hands of each avatar arrive at the same point at the seem time to be seen as shaking in both viewers).

Also discussed was determining how “reactions” might best be defined – could it be as “simple” a pre-set animation?

One issue with this – interactions, OPEN-368, etc., – is that direct hooks from Puppetry to LSL had been seen as outside the scope of the project, simply because puppetry and the LEAP API are entirely viewer-side, and LSL simulator-side. However, the discussion opened a debate on whether some means for this interaction should be provided, with two options being put forward: Broadening the LEAP protocol, essentially using it to make the viewer scriptable with plug-ins that run on their own threads. Providing a specific LSL function that would enable LSL to be able to communicate / interact with the LEAP protocol / JSON (as is the case with the RLV / RLVa APIs used by some third-party viewers). Both of these approaches were seen as potentially “doable”, if beyond the intended scope of the puppetry project.

A further issue with interactions and bone tracking (which would be required for accurate avatar-based interactions) as that bone tracking via LSL is as best limited to non-existent; this raised the subject of possibly using attachment points as a proxy. An additional problem here is whether or not is possible to track the location of the attachment points in 3D space relative to any animation the avatar is playing (e.g. if an animation causes the avatar to raise their arm, is it possible to check the position of the wrist point)? This is currently something of an unknown, as it would either: Require the simulator to inject a lot of additional calculations for joint and attach positions; Or require a new (optional) protocol where the viewer would just supply its in-world positions at some frame rate – which would require some calculation overhead on the part of the viewer; Or – given work is in-hand to add the in world camera position relative the viewer, and also the avatar’s world orientation and look at target – provide a straight dump of the animation mixdown together with the skeleton data, enabling the processing to be carried out in a module rather than the viewer.

As a result of these discussions, time has been requested to investigate the various options (which will likely include a determination of what, if anything is to be included in the current project in terms of these additional capabilities).

Date of Next Meeting

Thursday, November 10th, 2022, 13:00 SLT.