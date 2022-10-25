2022 SUG meetings week #43 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

Please see the forum deployment thread for the latest updates.

On Tuesday, October 25th, the Main SLS and Events channels were restarted without any simulator update being deployed.

On Wednesday, October 26th, the simhosts on the RC channels were to be updated with the new Linkset Data capability. This feature works similarly to Experience Key-Value store, but the data lives with the object that sends and receives the data. Only scripts in the same linkset will be able to read the data written with this feature. Further information can be found in the SL Wiki. The capability can also be discussed in the SL forums. However, a late-breaking issue revealed by the Lab’s QA team means that the deployment mat not take place until week #44 (commencing, Monday, October 31st). If delayed, this potentially allows a further week for additional updates to the capability. I will have a special Guest Article by Neobokrug Elytis explaining this new capability and its significance after the deployment has been made.



Available Official Viewers

On Tuesday, October 25th, Linden Lab release the Maintenance N RC viewer, version 6.6.6.575990. This is an urgent fix for transparency “alpha” blending issues. In cases of many layers of textures that included transparencies, this would cause some of the lower layers to not render at all.

The remaining official viewer pipelines stay as follows:

Release viewer: version 6.6.5.575749 – formerly the Maintenance M RC viewer – promoted October 20.

Release channel cohorts : Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer version 6.6.5.575055 September 19.

Project viewers: Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.3.575529, issued on October 12. Performance Floater / Auto-FPS project viewer, version 6.6.5.575378, October 4. Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21.



Script Compilers

Ridder Linden raised the question about removing the LSO bytecode compiler (non-Mono), or forcing all compilers to use Mono.

This would not prevent compiled LSO scripts from running using the LSO VM, it would just prevent further scripts being compiled outside of the IL → Mono compiler.

The main raise for considering this approach would make it much easier for LL to expand LSL without having to drag the old version along.

Currently, this is an idea the Lab is considering – not something being actively pursued; but based n the feedback from the meeting, it may become an active project – if so, the Lab will make clear what is being done in advance through the forums and seek broader feedback from creators / scripters., and proving the LSO runtime remains in place, as noted above.

In Brief

BUG-232792 “llLinksetData batch notifications” has been raised and is awaiting formal review by the Lab at the time of writing. This would only be implemented once the upcoming LSD capability has been deployed.

There was a general question on the DMCA process, which actually falls outside the scope of the SUG meeting. A problem here is that with the suspension of the Governance User Group meetings, there is no public forum where issues relating to content theft / the DMCA process can be directly discussed with members of the Governance Team.

BUG-232037 “Avatar Online / Offline Status Not Correctly Updating” – LL believe that have a “handle” on the where the issue is originating, but there has been no time to take a deep dive into the actual cause as yet