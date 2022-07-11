This week with Seanchai Library – July 11th-15th

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library. As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Monday, July 11th, 19:00 Dandelion Wine

The inventor who almost took the pleasure out of life by building a Happiness Machine; the young reporter who fell in love with an alluring lady of ninety; the old gentleman whose last act was listening to the clang of a green trolley car going round a corner, two thousand miles away.

These are just a few of strange and vivid people who entered the secret world of a twelve-year-old boy during one enchanted summer when he discovered the fact that he really was alive…

“The summer of ’28 was a vintage season for a growing boy. A summer of green apple trees, mowed lawns, and new sneakers. Of half-burnt firecrackers, of gathering dandelions, of Grandma’s belly-busting dinner. It was a summer of sorrows and marvels and gold-fuzzed bees. A magical, timeless summer in the life of a twelve-year-old boy named Douglas Spaulding—remembered forever by the incomparable Ray Bradbury.”

With Ktadhn Vesuvino.

Tuesday, July 12th

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym

With music, and poetry in Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: The One and Only Bob

Intrepid canine Bob sets out on a dangerous journey in search of his long-lost sister with the help of his two best friends, Ivan and Ruby. As a hurricane approaches and time is running out, Bob finds courage he never knew he had and learns the true meaning of friendship and family.



In the tradition of timeless stories like Charlotte’s Web and Stuart Little, Katherine Applegate blends humour and poignancy to create an unforgettable story of friendship, family, and hope in this sequel to her 2013 Newbery Medal winner The One and Only Ivan.

Read by Caledonia Skytower.

Wednesday, July 13th, 19:00: Seanchai Flicks

A special for Star Wars month as the Seanchai cinema space plays host to videos and throw popcorn around!

Thursday, July 14th, 19:00: The Mandalorian

Shandon Loring reads the novelisation of the popular Disney+ original series.