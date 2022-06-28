2022 SUG meetings week #26 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Note: little discussed, as this was the summer solstice Party.
Server Deployments
For the latest updates and news, please refer to the simulator release thread in the forums.
- On Tuesday, June 28th t, the SLS Main and Event channel servers were updated to simulator release 572665, containing fixes for cases where llRequest*Data would return incorrect result; also, llGetVisualParams() now accepts hand_size as a parameter.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, the RC channel servers will be subject to a rolling restart without any simulator code deployment.
Available Official Viewers
There have been no official viewer updates at the start of the week, leaving the current crop as:
- Release viewer: version 6.6.0.571939 – formerly the Performance Improvements viewer, dated May 25th – no change.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- Nomayo Maintenance RC (Maintenance N) viewer, version 6.6.1.572179, June 1.
- Makgeolli Maintenance RC viewer (Maintenance M) viewer, version 6.5.6.571575, May 12.
- Project viewers:
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
In Brief
- The issue of simulators that have been running for “4-5” days are ceasing to send Friends lists to those logging into them and requiring a restart to fix, continues for some. It’s not clear how widespread the issue is, but LL are aware of it.
- Concerning the log-in / appearance issues experienced by some people on Monday, June 27th, Rider Linden commented:
We were updating one of the backend systems on Monday. Unfortunately it had complications. (Please see scene in Brazil re: Complications) and we had to roll it back. Among other things on the back end I think it hit the Bake Service. It should be working now and we’ll address the issue and try again at a later date with something more stable.
- BUG-230584 – “Various Lindex data feed values are returning zero” has apparently been back in action for the last week or so, and is being investigated by the Web Team.
- The second half of the meeting was dominated by chat and ideas around a number of ideas and feature requests, including BUG-4706, BUG-4906 and BUG-40680. Please refer to the video below for details.