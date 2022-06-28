FIXED: Nvidia 516.59 driver corrects SL rendering issues

Nvidia have issued a driver update that appears to fix the rendering artefacts reported with GeForce driver version 516.40 (+ others).

The issue has been primarily reported against Windows and some Linux flavours, when running the viewer with Advanced Lighting Model (ALM) enabled. It would result in some objects to flashing or blinking in and out, or rings and lines to be displayed across in-world objects (as shown in the image below).

According to Techpowerup.com, the new Windows 516.59 drivers contain the following fixes:

[Red Dead Redemption][Vulkan]: Some objects may flicker when player is indoors.

[OpenGL] Minecraft Java Edition may display artefacts when using Optifine shaders.

OpenGL] Artifacts may appear in Second Life when connecting using third party viewers.

[Neverwinter Nights] Light sources not rendering correctly.

[Vulkan] Path of Exile displays flashing black textures.

[G-SYNC] Games may stutter when bringing up the Xbox app overlay.

[UE5] General UE5 stability improvements.

(my emphasis on the Second life bug).

Users Ven Banana ((VenKellie) and Wurfi informed me of the driver release after installing and testing it for the fix – my thanks to them for doing so.

Beq Janus, who originally reported to issue via the Nvidia forums, has also confirmed the issue as fixed.

The drivers can be downloaded via the link on the Techpower.up release notes page (linked to above), or directly from the Nvidia drivers page.