2022 SUG meetings week #24 summary

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, June 14th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. It forms a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
- On Tuesday, June 14th, the SLS Main and Event channel servers were restarted with no deployment.
- A new RC viewer should be available for deployment in week #25.
Available Official Viewers
There have been no official viewer updates at the start of the week, leaving the current crop as:
- Release viewer: version 6.6.0.571939 – formerly the Performance Improvements viewer, dated May 25th – no change.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- Nomayo Maintenance RC (Maintenance N) viewer, version 6.6.1.572179, June 1.
- Makgeolli Maintenance RC viewer (Maintenance M) viewer, version 6.5.6.571575, May 12.
- Project viewers:
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
In Brief
- The weekend some some issues with Group chat, with the Lab making some rapid fixes. Longer-terms fixes are still a work-in-progress.
- With the disbanding of the Governance group, it was confirmed that question, etc., on matter of policy should be passed to Support.
- Friends Lists:
- Some have reported that simulator that are running for “4-5” days are ceasing to send Friends lists to those logging into them, a issue only fixable via a simulator restart. This has been noted by LL and is to be looked into.
- BUG-BUG-232256 “No longer receiving spare calling card when adding friends” has ben noted has an issue.