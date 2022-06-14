SL19B: Shop & Hop, Music Fest and Meet the Lindens

The Second Life 19th Birthday celebrations are almost upon us, and on Tuesday, June 14th, the Lab published information on the Music Fest, together with the main calendar of events.

To help people with planning, I’ve pulled in the Music Fest info here, together with some key dates for other events during the celebrations. I’ll also have more on SL19B in general as a part of my Pocket Guide to the celebrations, complete with a list of SLurls and links, which will be available when the gates open!

Important: please note that all SLurls given below will only be available for general access when SL19B opens to the public.

Shop and Hop

The SL19B Shop and Hop event is perhaps the largest S&H event thus far held, featuring no fewer than 20 regions and 400 creators.

Public access to Shop and Hop, 10:00 SLT on Thursday, June 16th, 2022.

Early access for Second Life Birthday Group members from 09:00 SLT on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022.

Note: these SLurls will be available on Wednesday, June 15th for members of the Second Life Birthday Group, and from 09:00 SLT on Thursday, June 16th for everyone.

A full list of participating creators with direct SLurls to there S&H stores will be available in time for the Shop and Hop opening.

Music Fest

The Music Fest will kick-off at 13:00 SLT on Thursday, June 16th, and conclude at 22:00 SLT on Saturday, June 18th. It will take place at three venues across the SLB regions, with one venue hosting the event on each day.

Time (SLT) June 16th – Arboretum June 17th – The Steamworks June 18th – Vernian Rotunda 09;00 Gates Open — — 10;00 — — Cylindrian Rutabaga 11:00 Opening Ceremony Oblee Tia Rungray Noon — AnLaik Skye Galaxy 13:00 Marqs DeSade The Interplanetary Liberation Front Tempio Breil 14:00 Joaquin Gustav Randy De Lucia SEMINA 15:00 Joka Shuggah! Mimi Carpenter 16:00 Holly Giles Sam King Frogg Marlowe & Jaycatt Nico (Effinjay) 17;00 Angelikus Deo J Lively spiritLed 18:00 Ruvie Gatchie Agatha Nowles Jimmyt49 Dukes 19:00 Seth Regan Grace Loudon Mae Loved 21:00 — — John Rocky 21:00 — — Gabryel Nyoki

Meet The Lindens

As per usual, SL19B will feature a series of Meet the Linden sessions, which can be attended in-world and (hopefully) live streamed via You Tube, etc. The sessions will all take place at the Arboretum, which can be reach via the following SLurls:

Arboretum 1 – Arboretum 2 – Arboretum 3

Day (Times SLT) Featured Guest(s) Monday 20th June, 14:00

Patch Linden, Vice President of Product Operations. Tuesday 21st June, 14:00 TBA – will be updated once confirmed. Wednesday 22nd, June, 14:00 Marketing Team. Thursday 23rd June, 14:00 Grumpity Linden, Vice President of Second Life Product and Mojo Linden, Vice President of Engineering. Friday 24th June, 14:00 Meet the Moles. The Moles are builders, scripters, and content creators employed by Linden Lab to work in the Linden Department of Public Works.

Second Life Birthday Calendar

The provides a full breakdown of events -note again that all times are SLT. Click here to open it in a separate browser tab.

Destination Guide links

Note: some of these may not be available until Thursday, June 16th: