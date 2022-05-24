2022 SUG meetings week #21 summary: offline requests / offers

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. It forms a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

At the time of writing, there was no server deployment thread for the week, or release notes for the RC updates.

On Tuesday, May 24th, the SLS Main and Event channel servers updated to simulator version 05-06.571613, comprising: A fix for off-line Friend / Group request – see below for more. The removal of server-side generation of Calling Cards when a friendship offer is accepted has been removed.

Wednesday, May 25th should see two RC channel updates: Simulator version 2022-05-20.571998, which includes a couple of fixes, including one for the issue with objects not showing up when you first log-in. Simulator version 2022-05-19.571962, comprising an update with fixes in support of the upcoming Premium Plus capability.



Rider Linden has agreed to take requests that future simulator deployments are posted to the forums in a timely manner once more (e.g. no later than the Monday evening before any proposed deployments).

Offline Group Offers and Friend Requests

As noted above, the fix for off-line friendship requests and group membership offers going stale between being set and the next time the recipient logs-in to SL and tries to accept them (so they are never acted upon) is now grid-wide. However, it is subject to certain limitations:

When the recipient does log in, stored offers are retrieved and remain active for up to 24 hours or until the region restarts.

Requests can only be acted upon whilst you remain in the region you logged into – so respond before TPing!

The offers are received by the recipient as Notifications, and friendship offers also appear as Direct Messages from the person / group sending the offer.

See this official blog post for more, including the note on Calling Cards given above.

Available Official Viewers

There have been no official viewer updates at the start of the week, leaving the current crop as:

Release viewer: version version 6.5.5.571282, – formerly the MFA RC viewer, dated April 26, promoted Wednesday, May 4th – NEW.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). Performance Improvements RC viewer version 6.6.0.571939, May 20. Makgeolli Maintenance RC viewer (Maintenance M) viewer, version 6.5.6.571575, May 12.

Project viewers: Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10. Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.

