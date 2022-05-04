Lab extends MFA to the official viewer for Second Life

In September 2021, Linden Lab introduced Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) as an opt-in service to provide additional account security to users who wish to use it.
The implementation was promised to be the first pass at MFA within Second Life and its services, and the capability would be extended and enhanced over time.
On May 4th, 2022, and as part of extending the current MFA implementation, the Lab announced that MFA is now officially a part of the Second Life Viewer (SLV), with the promotion of the MFA RC viewer to de facto release (and download) status.
This means:
- Anyone who has opted-in to MFA will be required to provide an authentication token the first time they log-in to Second Life using this viewer.
- The token is requested after the user name and password have been entered, and should be generated using the preferred authentication app before being entered into the field shown below.
- Once a valid token has been entered, clicking Continue will complete the log-in process.
Important Notes
- Once a token has been entered into the viewer, it will remain valid for 30 days – so you do not have to provide a token every time you log-in to the viewer.
- However, after 30 days, the token will expire, and the viewer will once again prompt you for a new token when logging-in.
- Some authenticators generate their token as 2 groups of 3 digits (e.g. XXX YYY). Where this is the case, you can enter the code with or without the space.
- Third Party Viewers (TPVs): MFA does not currently extend to TPVs, so if you are a TPV user and have opted-in to MFA, this functionality will only apply to you after your preferred viewer has updated to the MFA viewer code base.
- Linden Lab is allowing all TPVs a “grace” period to adopt the MFA code.
- Again, if you have not opted to enable MFA on your Second Life account, logging-in to Second Life, regardless of the viewer you use, will not change.
- You can also disable MFA on your account and viewer log-ins by opting-out (Account → Multi-Factor Authentication, entering a code from your app and clicking on the Remove MFA button).