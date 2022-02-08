2022 SUG meetings week #6: summary

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. It forms a summary of the items discussed, and a video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
- There was no deployment to the SLS Main channel on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, but the simhosts were restarted.
- Wednesday, February 9th should see the RC channels updated with simulator release 568051, which includes a series of bug fixes (including one for BUG-230771 “llRequestUsername returns invalid data when invalid key is provided”) and adds a feature to LSL: OBJECT_ACCOUNT_LEVEL flag to llGetObjectDetails(): when called on an agent in the region, returns the agent’s premium status.
Please refer to the forum Server Deployment thread for further updates.
Available Official Viewers
This list reflects those official viewers currently available.
- Release viewer: version version 6.5.2.567427 – Mac Voice hotfix viewer, January 13 – no change.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.5.3.567451, issued on January 20th, combining the Jenever and Koaliang Maintenance viewers.
- The Tracy Integration RC viewer version 6.4.23.563771 (dated Friday, November 5) issued Tuesday, November 9.
- Project viewers:
- Performance Improvements project viewer version 6.6.0.567604, dated January 24.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10.
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, issued September 2.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
Multi-Factor Authentication
- Following the announcement that LL are developing viewer-side multi-factor authentication (MFA) – see my week #5 TPV Developer meeting summary – there have been renewed calls for LL to broaden the means by which MFA can be used beyond the need for a phone phone an authenticator app.
- These requests are for e-mail support as a bare minimum.
- However, and to point out yet again:
- MFA with SL is opt-in, rather than opt-out.
- For those who wish to use it, the Lab have provided a bare-bones means for users to use MFA using a unique key reference available via their account dashboard at secondlife.com. See: Second Life Multi-Factor Authentication: the What and How.
In Brief
- There was further discussion on region crossings and future work. A lot of this centred on corner crossings.
- In short, SL doesn’t really support corner crossings (avatars / vehicle must first pass from the “departing” region to one sitting to one of the cardinal points, and then from that region to the “destination” region).
- This can result in a lot of timing issues and data hand-off, etc.
- LL acknowledge more work needs to be done in terms of better handling, data checking, etc., between the involved simulators and the viewer.
- Currently, no significant project in planned for region crossing work – which does not men it will not be looked at.