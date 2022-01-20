2022 SL Home and Garden Expo applications

The 2022 Home and Garden Expo (HGE) in support of Relay for Life of Second Life and the American Cancer Society, will take place this year from Saturday, February 26th through until Sunday, March 20th, 2022, inclusive, and applications are open for those who wish to participate.

The largest and longest running event of its kind in Second Life. the primary goal of the event is supporting Relay For Life of Second Life and the American Cancer Society through its fundraising efforts. Already this year, H&G has raised L$4,481,904 (US $17,927.62), and the Expo will hopefully add to that total considerably. As with previous years, the event will feature multiple Full regions focusing on home design and décor, landscaping, and furniture, and which will include entertainment, a home decorating contest, the Wall of Hope a Finale Auction and more!

Currently, the organisers are seeking applications from both exhibitors willing to participate in the event, and from bloggers wish to cover the event and have advanced access to the event regions.

Creators, etc., interested in participating in the event as exhibitors should follow the links below:

Bloggers wishing to cover the event should follow these links:

Read the blogger requirements.

Complete the blogger application from.

In addition, those with questions or enquiries should first refer to the Expo’s FAQ page.

Core Dates for the Event

Exhibitor access and set-up: Saturday, February 20th through Wednesday, February 23rd

Blogger preview access: Thursday, 24th February.

“Soft” opening for specific group access (e.g. Seraphim): Friday, February 24th.

Official opening: Saturday, February 26th.

Closing: Sunday, March 20th.

Further general information can be found at the Home and Garden Expo website.