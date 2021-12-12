More seasonal tales with Seanchai Library in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library. As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Sunday, December 12th, 13:30: Teatime Holiday Radio Classics

At the Seanchai Winter Holiday setting.

Richard Clarke is a lawyer with his own legal practice in Pottsville, New York who has a reputation for been far too nice to be a profitable businessman, since he always fails to demand payment from his poor clients and never takes on those he doesn’t believe are innocent. But Clarke’s main problem is that he is hopelessly in love with the lovely Janie Brown, even though her wealthy father has decided that she is to marry the even wealthier Bill Potts.

When Clarke’s too-kind attitude fails to impress Janie’s father, he decides to heed Brown’s advice and move to New York City and earn money. This doesn’t go too well, forcing Clarke to play games of deceit to impress Janie and her father, starting him on a spiral that eventually leads him to gaining a reputation as a “mean” lawyer. While his newfound reputation brings him the adoration – and business – of wealthy clients, it doesn’t endear him to Janie. Could his success wreck his chances of marrying her – or is all she is hearing about his new approach to business and life really true?

Originally a stage play starring George M. Cohan (who was famously portrayed by James Cagney in the 1942 film Yankee Doodle Dandy), The Meanest Man in the World became a 1934 comedy film starring Jack Benny and Priscilla Lane. Now it is brought to us by the Seanchai team of Corwyn Allen, David Abbot, Gloriana Maertens, Elrik Merlin, and Caledonia Skytower, Live at Seanchai’s Winter Holiday setting.

Monday, December 13th, 19:00: A Few Miles

Join Gyro Muggins as he reads the 1960 short story by fantasy and sci-fi author Philip José Farmer.

Tuesday, December 14th

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym

With music, and poetry in Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: Vintage Christmas – stories by L. Frank Baum and Lucy Maud Mongomery

Live in Seanchai’s Winter Holiday setting with Caledonia Skytower. The landmark will be distributed on the day.

Wednesday, December 15th, 19:00 Adventures from Terry Pratchett’s Hogfather

Susan had never hung up a stocking . She’d never put a tooth under her pillow in the serious expectation that a dentally inclined fairy would turn up. It wasn’t that her parents didn’t believe in such things. They didn’t need to believe in them. They know they existed. They just wished they didn’t.

There are those who believe and those who don’t. Through the ages, superstition has had its uses; nowhere more so than in the Discworld where it’s helped to maintain the status quo. Anything that undermines superstition has to be viewed with some caution.

There may be consequences, particularly on the last night of the year when the time is turning. When those consequences turn out to be the end of the world, you need to be prepared. You might even want more standing between you and oblivion than a mere slip of a girl – even if she has looked Death in the face on numerous occasions.

Caledonia Skytower read selection from the 20th book in Pratchett’s Discworld series at Seanchai’s Winter Holiday setting.

Thursday, December 16th:

19:00: The Season in Music and Poetry

With Ktadhn Vesuvino and Caledonia Skytower, Live at Seanchai’s Winter Holiday skating pond.

21:00: Seanchai Late Night

Contemporary sci-fi with Finn Zeddmore.