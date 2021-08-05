August 2021 SL Web User Group summary

The following notes cover the key points from the Web User Group (WUG) meeting, held on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021.
These meetings are generally held on the first Wednesday of the month, with dates and venue details available via the SL public calendar. A video of the meeting, courtesy of Pantera, can be found at the end of this article, and the following is a summary of key topics / discussions.
Web Properties Updates
- Back-end work is still on-going and has taken up a lot of time through July. This work includes a lot of system upgrades intended to improve things like the deployment of updates and features to the various web properties and improve the performance (speed of returns, etc.), in processes like Search.
- The Land page has seen some general clean-up.
- Improvements have been made to the flow of the sign-up page.
- The investigative work on how and where Search might be improved is still also on-going.
- Marketplace improvements:
- The difficulty users with two-letter names were experiencing during authentication has been fixed.
- Bulk redelivery (on the part of creators to their customers) has been implemented. This is via a button in the product page visible to the creator.
Mobile Update
- There is a new beta that is ready to go for testing via Apple’s Test Flight software, which should be available for those helping to test in the near future. This includes a “few more features” that LL wanted to get to Apple before trying to make the app more generally available via the Apple Store – however, the updates are still very much focused on communications, and are not rendering, inventory, etc. related.
- The Android version remains somewhat behind the iOS version and won’t be appearing in the short-term.
In Brief
- Legacy (in-viewer) Profiles are still being worked on. There had been a delay due to some back-end work being required, but things will be moving forward. However, as the viewer is still currently a Project viewer, it will still be a while before any updates reach release status.
- Two-factor authentication (2FA) is still a work-in-progress.
- The ability for users to offer grid-wide experiences is on hold.
- It’s been asked if creators on the MP would find the following useful:
- Having the UUID of customers recorded in any extracted .CSV file.
- Having a “go to” page for their list of products, so they can jump directly to a page and select a listing for editing.
- The responses to both questions (both raised as a result of feature requests) was yes.
- It was pointed out that LL have a API for obtaining avatar UUIDs, although this wasn’t seen as useful by creators.
Next Meeting
- Wednesday, September 1st, 14:00 SLT.