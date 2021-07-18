Hollywood tales, alien cats and wizardly goings-on in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library. As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Sunday, July 18th, 13:00: Tea-Time At the Movies: All About Eve

The tea-time team turn to one of the great classics of Hollywood this week with All About Eve, the 1950 drama starring Bette Davis and Anne Baxter, directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz.

The film is not only noted for its cast and story (which, while uncredited, is based on the 1946 short story The Wisdom of Eve, by Mary Orr) and the fact that it received a stunning 14 Oscar nominations, and won six including Best Picture. To this date, it remains the only film in Academy Award history to receive four female acting nominations (Davis and Baxter as Best Actress, Celeste Holm and Thelma Ritter as Best Supporting Actress – although sadly, none actually won). For film buffs, it is also noted for the appearance of a young and then relatively unknown actress going by the name of Marilyn Monroe in one of her earliest roles, that of Miss Casswell.

The film tells the story of Margo Channing (Davis), a highly regarded but aging Broadway star, and ambitious young fan, Eve Harrington (Baxter). Following a back-stage introduction, Channing, who is worried about her advancing years as a leading actress on stage having turned 40, is drawn to the apparently besotted Harrington thanks to the younger woman’s apparently encyclopaedic knowledge of Channing’s career.

Taking Harrington on as her secretary, Channing is initially impressed with Harrington’s ability to understand her every need and whim, coming to rely heavy on her – although Harrington is perhaps a little too in control, too attentive and too well-liked – almost as if she has an agenda of her own.

Then Channing witnesses something that causes distrust and jealousy enter her thinking, and she starts trying to sideline Harrington. At the same time, Eve casts her net of manipulation even wider, determined to supplant Channing as the queen of Broadway and build a glittering career in film.

Join Corwyn Allen, Gloriana Maertens, Caledonia Skytower, Kayden Oconnell & Elrik Merlin for more of this classic tale of intrigue, jealousy, and manipulation.

Monday, July 19th 19:00: The Weigher

A world ruled by sentiment big cats where the rule of law is enforced by the Weighers, a combination of judge, peacemaker and accountant through a brutal code of honour and combat. Without their violent intervention in things, all-out war and anarchy would ensue.

When two human explorers – fragile, weak and potentially easy prey – arrive on that world, Slasher, a Weigher of skill and talent in physical combat, finds herself defending them. In doing so, she finds herself a disgraced outcast.

Join Gyro Muggins as he read the story by Eric Vinicoff and Marcia Martin.

Tuesday, July 20th

Music, poetry, and stories.

19:00: TBA

Check the Seanchai Library website for updates.

Wednesday, July 21st, 19:00 Hogwarts An Incomplete and Unreliable Guide

a collection of J.K. Rowling’s writing from the Pottermore archives: short reads originally featured on pottermore.com. These eBooks, with writing curated by Pottermore, will take you beyond the Harry Potter stories as J.K. Rowling reveals her inspiration, intricate details of characters’ lives and surprises from the wizarding world.

Hogwarts An Incomplete and Unreliable Guide takes you on a journey to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You’ll venture into the Hogwarts grounds, become better acquainted with its more permanent residents, learn more about lessons and discover secrets of the castle . . . all at the turn of a page.

With Caledonia Skytower.

Thursday, July 22nd, 19:00 Summer Poems at the Glen

A celebration of Caledonia Skytower’s Rez Day with a picnic in the Glen and a rousing round of poems for the sublime summer months, and maybe a dance or two! Potato Salad, optional.

Friday, July 23rd, 14:30: Terry Pratchett’s Unseen Academicals

Football in Ankh-Morpork is not as we might know it. Rather than being comprised of rules and played within a recognisable ground, it is far more akin to the somewhat violent mob football of medieval Europe.

Not that this is a concern for the elderly, mostly indolent and (some might be tempted to think) somewhat inept old wizards making up the faculty staff at the city’s school of wizardry, the Unseen University. Until, that is, their very handsome annual endowment becomes subject to their playing the game themselves.

Thus, Archchancellor Mustrum Ridcully sets out a two-pronged strategy: to ensure the city’s version of football is restructured with proper (and favourable?) rules, and to put team preparations at the university in the hands of the talented candle dribbler, Mr. Nutt and his assistant, Trevor Likely, the son of the city’s most famous (if deceased – did I mention the game can be violent?) player, who are in turn supported by Glenda Sugarbean, who runs the university’s night kitchen and her assistant Juliet Stollop.

Except Mr. Nutt soon discovers he has problems of his own to deal with, and Trevor has promised his Mum he’ll never get involved in the game. Meanwhile, Glenda has the daily responsibility of baking the Discworld’s best pies, and Juliet is about to find herself whisked towards the heights of fame as a fashion model, thus potentially leaving the team a little short on practical advice…

Join Caledonia Skytower as she presents the 37th novel in the Discworld series, and possibly one of its greatest satirical undertakings encompassing football, academia, traditions, the fashion industry, politics, love, fandom, and which mixes in more serious themes of identity, crab mentality and self-worth.

Saturday, July 24th, 13:00: Seanchai 101: Story Presentation Tip and Tricks

Caledonis Skytower discusses presenting readings of stories and more through the medium of a virtual world at the SLEA Literary Corner.