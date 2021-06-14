SL18B: still time to submit questions to the Leadership Team

The Second Life 18th Birthday event is almost upon us, and it promises to be a time of celebration, and also of remembrance and sadness following recent news.

Given all that has happened since the start of the year – the acquisition of the Lab by a new Board; the arrival of Board member Brad Oberwager as the management team Executive Chair and his long-time business associate, Cammy Bergren as the Lab’s Chief of Staff; the sad news concerning Ebbe Altberg; the on-going technical work on Second Life, the upcoming “new” New User Experience, and so on – many SL residents are doubtless a-buzz with questions.

To this end, and as announced on Thursday, June 10th, Linden Lab will be holding a special Lab Gab session, hosted by Strawberry Linden. She’ll be putting questions to the Lab’s leadership team of Grumpity Linden, Brett Linden and Patch Linden – and there is still time for people to submit questions.

If there is something you’d like to ask of the team, simply hop over to the submission form, type in in and send it off. But hurry – the form will be closed some time on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021.

The show itself will be live streamed via the Second Life YouTube channel. on Monday, June 21st, starting at 14:00 SLT. If all goes according to plan, I’ll have a summary of the session on this blog after the event.