June 2021 SL Web User Group summary with video

The following notes cover the key points from the Web User Group (WUG) meeting, held on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021. These meetings are generally held on the first Wednesday of the month, with dates and venue details available via the SL public calendar. A video of the meeting, courtesy of Pantera, can be found at the end of this article, and the following is a summary of key topics / discussions.
Web Properties Updates
[Video: 0:18-3:20]
- Most of the month has been spent on implementing a new project workflow, for which the primary focus has been on the back-end systems, as per previous reports (post-uplift work, etc.), most of which has been non-user visible. Members of the team should start pivoting towards other work now this is drawing to a close.
- Payments and Purchases:
- Work has been carried out on the payment system – but no specifics supplied.
- The issue with non-US Dollar purchases of Linden Dollars some experienced at the end of May has been addressed.
- Web pages:
- The Cookie permissions banner common to SL web pages has been reduced in footprint size (when displayed), so as to be less intrusive.
- Further web pages have been updated to use the “new” blue SL logo rather than the older green one. This is low-priority work, so is only being addressed when pages still using the the older logo are worked on for other reasons.
- Web page “control panels” for the original Linden Homes received assorted fixes for issues.
Marketplace
[Video: 3:29-3:57 + as indicated by timestamps]
- No updates on any significant Marketplace projects.
- The issue with Quick Fill failing to pull-in the correct information on the non-English tabs for items has been addressed.
- Planning / discussions have started with regards to allowing variants in product listings (e.g. a single listing for multiple colour versions on an item, which currently each have to have their own listing).
- This is only preliminary discussions and planning, not actual work to implement.
- The hope is the work can be formally kicked-off as a project later in 2021.
- [6:27-9:27] Keyword searches: reports that Marketplace keyword searches are failing to return expected results, prompting the question whether anything has been changed. The short answer is, not as far as is known.
- If there are specific examples that can be cited where this is occurring, the request is for them to be reported via the Jira.
- [15:01-15:25] the Marketplace team are also working on ideas for additional MP listing categories. Again, no specifics, but additional categories may start to appear some time in the next 2-3 months.
Mobile Client
[Video: 4:05-4:18]
- The iOS version still has not been passed to Apple for further evaluation, as it is still being worked on by LL.
- Android: nothing to report.
Name changes / Last Names
[Video: 4:20-5:15]
- June will see a further set of Last Names made available.
- Some of these will be a general refresh of the available names (e.g. new names replacing some of the less popular names currently on the list).
- Some of the new last Names will be themed after the Second Life Birthday and its (somewhat generic / bland) theme.
- As with the April “limited edition” names, these will only be available through the period of the birthday and will then be removed from the list.
- At the time of writing the list for these “special” names was still being refined.
- All of the updates will be blogged when they become available later in June.
In Brief
- [36:18-37:04] Premium Plus: no significant news, other than still under consideration, but is very much in the “thinking about it” arena, but may be revisited in the “next couple of months”.
- [38:54-41:00] User-defined grid-wide experiences + larger scripts:
- Grid-wide experience by users are still under consideration, but no real movement either way on possible implementation or not.
- Offering larger scripts is something the Lab have discussed in the past, and is something the might be offered in the future, once everything is bedded-in to AWS, but nothing planned for the immediate future.
- [15:31-23:31] A general discussion on how the marketplace works, various behaviours and feature suggestions (e.g. bulk upload of product images, dynamic keyword – so a creator can specify a set of keywords across their listings, and can then change / remove words dynamically on the basis of how the perform), with the latter again referred to Jira feature requests.
- [24:00-27:32] a broader discussion on how to put ideas to LL and where / how creators can make contact with LL. The former remains feature requests through the Jira. The latter is best achieved through LL user group meetings.
Next Meeting
- Wednesday, July 7th, 14:00 SLT.