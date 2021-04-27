2021 SUG meeting week #17 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. The majority of the discuss was about the advantages of scripted ability to manipulate hover height.
Server Deployments
Please refer to the week’s server deployment thread for updates.
- There was no deployment to the Main SLS channel on Tuesday, April 27th, although a couple of the smaller channels were restarted with thee latest simulator code version.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, the RC channels should be updated with server update 558586, comprising internal fixes.
SL Viewer
There have been no updates to the current crop of official viewers to mark the start of the week, leaving the pipelines as possible.
- Release viewer: Custom Key Mappings RC viewer, version 6.4.17.557391, dated March 24, promoted March 27th.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Maintenance RC viewer – Eau de Vie, version 6.4.18.558266, dated April 23rd.
- Love Me Render (LMR) 5 viewer, version 6.4.18.558365, dated April 22nd.
- Maintenance 2 RC viewer – Fernet, version 6.4.18.558441, dated April 21st.
- Project viewers:
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26th, 2019.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9th, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22nd, 2019.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16th, 2019.
In Brief
- BUG-139309 – “Allow setting of Hover Height via LSL” – originally closed as “unactionable”, this feature request is seen as having potential benefits (e.g. automatically adjusting the height of Animesh attachments such as a pets, so they appear to be on the ground, rather than floating above it as a result of a change of footwear on the controlling avatar) It has been suggested that the idea be re-submitted as a new feature request with examples, with Simon Linden noting:
We like the idea of making those adjustments easy to work with and use, and also don’t want to limit it to height. X and Y tweaks would be nice too.
- World Map: A I was the first to report (see: Linden Lab: L$ buy fee change + 2FA/TPV and Map tile updates – UPDATED) and confirmed by April and Alex Linden, the world map is once again working. However, as noted by Simon Linden at the SUG meeting, the Lab is working to make the updates “more regular and frequent”.