The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. There’s not actually a lot to report, with most of the meeting taken up with general comments on “nice to have” ideas (e.g. improved IK for locating an avatar’s position / height, options to improve sitting on furniture, LSL access to map tile information, etc.), none of which is currently under consideration by LL as potential implementations.
Server Deployments
No server deployments have been planned for this week. There will, however, be a general “clean-up” of some of the Snack RC and experimental channels, but should not impact more than a couple dozen regions.
Regular deployments are expected to resume from week #17 (commencing Monday, 26th, April, 2021).
SL Viewer
There have been no updates to the current crop of official viewers to mark the start of the week.
- Release viewer: Custom Key Mappings RC viewer, version 6.4.17.557391, dated March 24, promoted March 27.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Love Me Render (LMR) 5 project viewer, version 6.4.18.557797, dated April 7.
- Project viewers:
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22, 2019.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16, 2019.
In Brief
- There is a “minor” update to be deployed to the back-end Soon™ that may help with the current problems.
4 thoughts on “2021 SUG meeting week #16 summary”
I’m sorry that I missed this meeting. I was intending to come, and I’ll try get there next week. I just wanted to find out who has been working on the region crossing code and the map code so that I could thank them for the work done and the success at getting it functioning. We take so much for granted, but when we have things that don’t work, we really miss them.
LikeLike
Maestro and Nat linden worked directly on the re-coding of the Map Tile generation system. The last set of tweaks to the region crossing code came via Rider Linden. Maestro and Nat rarely attend the SUG but thanks can be dropped to them via the forum thread on the subject.
LikeLike
I’m curious. In t his sentence “There is a “minor” update to be deployed to the back-end Soon™ that may help with the current problems.” Is “Soon” trade marked and who owns the trade mark?
LikeLike
Sorry, that’s a bit of an inside joke. During his time at the Lab, Oz Linden would refer to upcoming features / capabilities / fixes being available as “Soon”, “Pretty Soon” and “Real Soon / Real Soon Now”, rather than providing potential dates that might be misconstrued as hard-and-fast, tablets-of-stone, no-matter-what” dates the Lab might be later chastised for “missing”.
The use of Soon™ has been most popularly (and again in humour) used by Blizzard Entertainment – see Soon™.
It’s tended to be used as a reference to the fact that LL prefer not to be held to a specific date by which a new feature or capability, or a bug fix, will be deployed. During his time at the Lab
LikeLike