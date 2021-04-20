2021 SUG meeting week #16 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. There’s not actually a lot to report, with most of the meeting taken up with general comments on “nice to have” ideas (e.g. improved IK for locating an avatar’s position / height, options to improve sitting on furniture, LSL access to map tile information, etc.), none of which is currently under consideration by LL as potential implementations.

Server Deployments

No server deployments have been planned for this week. There will, however, be a general “clean-up” of some of the Snack RC and experimental channels, but should not impact more than a couple dozen regions.

Regular deployments are expected to resume from week #17 (commencing Monday, 26th, April, 2021).

SL Viewer

There have been no updates to the current crop of official viewers to mark the start of the week.

Release viewer: Custom Key Mappings RC viewer, version 6.4.17.557391, dated March 24, promoted March 27.

Release channel cohorts: Love Me Render (LMR) 5 project viewer, version 6.4.18.557797, dated April 7.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16, 2019.



In Brief

There is a “minor” update to be deployed to the back-end Soon™ that may help with the current problems.