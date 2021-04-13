2021 SUG meeting week #15 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting.
Server Deployments
Please refer to the server deployment thread for the latest news and updates.
- Tuesday, April 13th saw the SLS Main channel servers updated with simulator release 557694, defined as containing “internal fixes an tweaks”.
- There are no planned deployments to any of the RC channels. However, regions will be subject to a rolling restart.
SL Viewer
The start of the week saw the Eau de Vie Maintenance RC viewer update to version 6.4.18.557782, dated April 12th, brining it up to par with the de facto release viewer.
:All other official viewers remain unchanged from the end of last week;
- Release viewer: Custom Key Mappings RC viewer, version 6.4.17.557391, dated March 24, promoted March 27.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Love Me Render (LMR) 5 project viewer, version 6.4.18.557797, dated April 7.
- Project viewers:
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22, 2019.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16, 2019.
In Brief
- BUG-229871 “Unable to re-enter or teleport to a region that I’ve been to during same session” – now appears to be related to the use of Malwarebytes security software; or at least the vast majority of those experiencing the issues are reportedly using MWB. Whitelisting the viewer .exe filepath for all installed viewers with MWB appears to resolve the issue.
- Issues continue to be seen with group chat following the changes made by the Lab (see Maestro Linden’s April 5th forum post). These aren’t the last changes to be made, and the Lab fully intends to keep working on issues and trying to improve the service(s).
- Map tiles are “getting closer but not ready yet. So, as per my recent SUG summaries, those needing more reliable access to the world map might try the following: