SL18B registrations reminder: volunteers, exhibitors and performers

June is fast approaching, and with it, the 18th anniversary of Second Life being open to the public – an event market by the Second Life Birthday celebrations.

The Birthday will this year run from Thursday, June 17th through until Thursday, July 1st. As I’ve previously reported, exhibitor applications opened on Friday, March 19th.

More recently, applications for volunteers to fill the roles of greeters, hosts, or stage crew for the entertainment were opened, and on Friday, April 9th, applications for those wishing to perform at the event also opened.

Are you a DJ who can spin up a great party set? You might be one of the grid’s amazing Dance companies, or perhaps you’re a Particle Performer! Whatever your medium, we would love to hear from you. Fill out the official performer application form by May 28th and tell us a little about how you roll, and one of our Event Staff Leaders will contact you soon. – from the official Second Life blog post call for performers.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is simply given as “Hidden Worlds”, with the Lab noting:

Your exhibit does not need to stay in theme. If you are inspired by the thought of the hidden worlds around you, show us! Or, share your Second Life passions with us. Your interests. Your communities. Your worlds! Every year we celebrate because of you, the amazing and creative Residents, who have chosen to call Second Life home. What has drawn you into this world and what keeps you here? This year at the eighteenth annual Second Life Birthday, show us what fuels your Second Life and inspires you. Let’s go exploring!

Those wishing to participate as performers, volunteers or exhibitors can find the relevant application forms and requirements / policies / guidelines at the end of the following links:

Note that all of these applications will close on Friday, May 28th, 2021.