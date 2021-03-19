SL18B exhibitor applications are open

June 2021 will see Second Life officially “come of age” as it were, as the platform celebrates it’s 18th anniversary of opening to public access.

Eighteen is generally acknowledged as the age of shedding minority status and of (if only in a legal sense in) reaching adulthood, as such this year’s Second Life Birthday (SLB) celebrations will likely acknowledge this in some way or ways – although we’ll have to wait to find out exactly how.

SL18B will run from Thursday, June 17th through until Thursday, July 1st, and Linden Lab officially opened exhibitor applications on Friday, March 19th. The theme for this year’s celebrations is simply given as “Hidden Worlds”, with the Lab noting:

Your exhibit does not need to stay in theme. If you are inspired by the thought of the hidden worlds around you, show us! Or, share your Second Life passions with us. Your interests. Your communities. Your worlds! Every year we celebrate because of you, the amazing and creative Residents, who have chosen to call Second Life home. What has drawn you into this world and what keeps you here? This year at the eighteenth annual Second Life Birthday, show us what fuels your Second Life and inspires you. Let’s go exploring!

Those who are interested in exhibiting at SL18B are asked to read, complete and submit the official exhibitor application form, which includes this year’s Exhibitor Rules. Note that the closing date for applications is Friday, May 28th.

Music Fest

A reminder that performers interested in participating in this year’s SLB music Fest, which will form the opener to the SL18B celebrations and take place between Thursday June 17th and Saturday June 19th inclusive, can still apply to be considered.

The Lab is seeking at least a dozen performers, both veteran Second Life musicians and those new to the scene, to provide the music for the festival, and full details on requirements / policies can be found in the Music Fest application form. But if you do plan to apply, remember, applications will close on Sunday, March 28th!

