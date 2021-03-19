2021 CCUG and TPV Developer meetings week #11 summary

The following notes were taken from my audio recording and chat log of the Content Creation User Group (CCUG) meeting held on Thursday, March 18th 2021 at 13:00 SLT, and Pantera’s video recording of the TPV Developer’s meeting of Friday, March 19th, a copy of which is embedded at the end of this article.

These meetings are chaired by Vir Linden, with dates available via the SL Public Calendar. The venue for the CCUG is the Hippotropolis camp fire, and the TPV Developer meeting is held at the Hippotropolis Theatre.

SL Viewer

There have been no changes to the current pipeline of SL viewers since the update to the Key Mappings viewer at the start of the week. This leaves the pipelines as follows:

Release viewer: version 6.4.13.555567 (Jelly Doll improvements) originally promoted February 17th.



Release channel cohorts: Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.17.556726, dated March 15. Maintenance RC viewer – Eau de Vie, version 6.4.14.556149, dated March 4. Love Me Render (LMR) 5 project viewer, version 6.4.14.556118, dated 23, 2021.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16, 2019.



Viewer Status

The Simple Cache viewer is being updated and will re-enter circulation as a new RC viewer. Depending on the outcome of further testing this man or may not be the next viewer promoted to release status.

The other RC viewer with the potential to be promoted is the Key Mappings Viewer.

LMR 5 has encountered some additional crash issues centred on Intel GPU drivers, and so is unlikely to be in line for promotion at present.

Graphics Work

The graphic team is addressing bugs relating to lighting underwater and to the Moon haze. This work, together with the LMR 5 issues mean Euclid Linden’s work to separate out UI rendering from scene rendering is currently on hold.

ARCTan

Summary: An attempt to re-evaluate object and avatar rendering costs to make them more reflective of the actual impact of rendering either in the viewer. The overall aim is to try to correct some inherent negative incentives for creating optimised content (e.g. with regards to generating LOD models with mesh), and to update the calculations to reflect current resource constraints, rather than basing them on outdated constraints (e.g. graphics systems, network capabilities, etc).

As of January 2020 ARCTan has effectively been split between viewer renderings focused on revising the Avatar Rendering Cost (ARC) calculations and providing additional viewer UI so that people can better visibility and control to seeing complexity. This will be followed in the future by work on providing in-world object rendering costs (LOD models, etc.) which might affect Land Impact will be handled as a later tranche of project work, after the avatar work.

This project has reached a point where consideration needs to be given to how performance controls that can leverage the avatar-related ARCTan data can be implemented. However, this work is waiting on Steeltoe Linden.

In Brief

There was more general discussion on improved avatar scaling – uniform / proportional scaling, etc. However, as has been pointed out in the past, the general design of the avatar skeleton, coupled with the morphing capabilities (sliders) do not make uniform scaling easy to implement. One of the calls for making such scaling possible is to allow users scale down their avatars so that regions feel much “bigger” and thus can present larger settings. However, this view ignores the fact that there are other practical constraints on the region and the underpinning simulator that mean just because avatars are smaller, “more” can be packed into a given space.

The majority of the meeting was general spitballing on options for revising the avatar per above, requests to implement Marvelous Designer, providing morph targets, one so on. However, none of the chat related to projects the Lab are currently working on or plan to implement in the foreseeable future.

The TPV Developer meeting amounted to some 6 minutes of discussion, ergo no timestamps to the video.

Date of Next Meetings

Content Creation: Thursday, April 1st, 2021.

TPVD: Friday, April 2nd, 20221.