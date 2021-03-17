2021 SUG meeting week #11 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting.
Server Deployments
Please refer to the server deployment thread for the latest news and updates.
- Tuesday, March 16th: no deployment to the the servers on the SLS Main channel.
- Wednesday March 17th: all RC channel will receive simulator update 556847, comprising the following fixes / improvements:
- Optimisations for crossing and teleporting into a region.This should result in less of a performance hit being felt with lots of people entering a region.
We were unwrapping the entire package of avatar data on arrival as soon as we got it. That processing is now being deferred, so the actual arrival may be a bit slower in high volume situations but you won’t get the hit on the main simulation frame that you did.
– Rider Linden on the changes to how avatars enter a region.
-
- Fixed max values clamp of llSetAgentEnvironment().
- Better LSL error messaging when hitting the 5xx throttle with llHTTPRequests.
SL Viewer
The Custom Key Mappings RC viewer updated to version 6.4.17.556726, dated Monday, March 15th.
The remaining official viewer pipelines are as follows
- Release viewer: version 6.4.13.555567 (Jelly Doll improvements) originally promoted February 17th.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself):
- Maintenance RC viewer – Eau de Vie, version 6.4.14.556149, dated March 4th.
- Love Me Render (LMR) 5 project viewer, version 6.4.14.556118, dated February, 23rd.
- Project viewers:
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26th.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9th, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22nd, 2019.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16th, 2019.
In Brief
- Map tiles continue to be worked on, but still not fully fixed. However an unspecified “technical hurdle” has been passed in getting the issue corrected.
- Inventory syncing between Agni (the main grid) and Aditi (the Beta grid) is currently not working following the migration to AWS. The issue is being addressed, but there is currently, but no ETA at present.
- BUG-226851 “Only 30 – 50% of scripts run on regions since SLS Main server roll of April 18th [2019]” – a long-standing issue for which LL now has some ideas on how to address, but no promise on a possible deployment date.
- BUG-230415 “Region Lordshore (Jeogeot) cannot be entered via vehicle and will not rez objects (either on ground or on avatar)” – this is an issue that appears similar to a former griefing vector. It appears confined to the one region, and data is being gathered.
- BUG-229227 “Offline group invites not working” – no update on this long-standing issue, however it has been noted by the Lab that the entire methodology with off-line message handling could benefit from a “revisit”.