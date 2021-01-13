2021 SUG meeting week #2 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting.

Server Deployments

At the time of writing,the release notes for the week had yet to be produced. However, Rider Linden described the RC release planned for the week thus:

So, We’re doing the first roll of the year this week to the RC channels. This includes among other things a fix to experience notifications (they weren’t always being sent) and I was able to throw in some missing constants from llSetAgentEnvironment. We also have something in there that we hope will positively impact some of the timing changes that we’ve been seeing on uplifted simulators.

– Rider Linden

SL Viewer

There have been no changes to the current crop of official viewers, leaving them as:

Current release viewer version 6.4.11.551711, formerly Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer promoted on November 12 – No Change.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself): Project Jelly viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.12.553798, January 7, 2021. Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.12.553437, January 7, 2021. Dawa Maintenance RC Viewer, version 6.4.12.553723, December 15.

Project viewers: Love Me Render (LMR) 5 project viewer, version 6.4.12.553511, issued on January 7, 2021. Simple Cache project viewer, version 6.4.11.551403, November 12. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.



In Brief

Extended error return for llHTTPRequest

This is a feature suggestion by Rider Linden – see BUG-230026 – and he is requesting constructive feedback via the Jira on the idea.

Experience Improvements

Rider Linden is working on three experience-related feature requests, although there is no time frame for delivery (he can only type so fast, and is working on a number of other projects!). These are:

BUG-9890 “[Feature Request] – Improvements to llUnsit() and inclusion with experience permissions use.”

BUG-228540 “Allow llTeleportAgent() to be executed on anyone on owner land.

BUG-228541 “Allow experience scripts to use llUnsit() on any experience participant.

BUG-228540 will need some limitations imposed. for example, to prevent it teleporting people who are passing over an area using the capability in an aircraft are not summarily teleported.

Chat Ranges

Changes were made simulator-side to allow chat to be heard over greater distances. However, further work is required viewer-side before they can be considered “deployed”.