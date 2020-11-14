2020 TPVD meeting week #46: summary

The following notes are taken from the TPV Developer meeting held on Friday, November 13th, 2020. These meetings are generally held every other week, unless otherwise noted in any given summary. The embedded video is provided to Pantera – my thanks to her for recording and providing it. Time stamps are included with the notes will open the video at the point(s) where a specific topic is discussed. Note these summaries are not intended to be a full reporting on all topics discussed, but focus on those items that are more directly user-facing.

Another exceptionally brief meeting, with some discussion in chat, so please refer to the video as well.

SL Viewer News

[0:09-3:27]

On Thursday, November 12th:

The Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.4.11.551711,dated November 6th, was updated to de facto release status.

The Custom Key Mappings viewer was promoted to RC status with version 6.4.12.552100 on November 12th.

The Simple Cache project viewer, version 6.4.11.551403, was issued. This version of the viewer uses a less complex file caching system to save local copies of frequently used assets such as meshes, sounds and animations. There should be no user facing differences in this viewer.



The remaining Projects viewers currently available remain as follows:

Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.11.551213, November 2.

Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26.

Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.

Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.

360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.

General Viewer Notes

Legacy Profiles viewer – still trying to get “unstuck”, but now caught with an issue apparently related to the migration work. The hope is that this can go to RC once a fix is in.

Jellydolls: Vir is still working on fixing some final issues before this promoted to RC.

A new Maintenance RC viewer should be appearing in the next week.

Further non-EEP graphics updates are pending a further Love Me Render RC viewer, but no ETA on arrival at this time.

In Brief

[3:31-6:13] LL have said they’ll look at the Moon texture flipping upside down after reaching midnight – this had previously been referenced as “expected behaviour”.

[6:37-18:10] Group chat issues (being able to send messages but not receive) may be account-specific, particularly following the Wednesday, November 11th deployments, although the issue is not believed to be deployment-related, but possibly network related. Requests have been made to make group chat failures / lock-out a priority. There is a suspicion at the Lab that the group chat issues and teleport failure issues may have a related underlying cause, particularly as they have similar characteristics and started at roughly the same time. However, LL do not have a definitive diagnosis for either or a possible link. [20:09-20:48] As a part of the migration to AWS, LL added a new API that allows them to restart individual groups, that may act as a quick / short term fix as issues are being investigated, and might be something that can be extended to support to use, if test show it does help with problems on a intermediary basis. Currently, the issues being experienced by the Firestorm team are impacting their ability too make a further release.

[18:23-18:41] The slow loading of legacy profiles via AWS regions is thought to be because the back-end support for legacy profiles has yet to be migrated to AWS.

[22:24-23:10] BUG-229623 “[AWS] Avatar permission changes do not stick on AWS regions”- no time frame on when this will be fixed. It is believed to be mostly a viewer-side issue, although it’s acknowledged the “simulator doesn’t do quite the right thing in the cloud”.

[24:55-22:08] Some are experiencing issues in access regions via teleport or vehicle where the region allows object entry / is not full, but can access it on foot or by logging directly into the region (e.g. BUG-202885 “Unable to cross into full region in a vehicle despite being a Premium user and able to cross on foot.”). This is a known issue and the Lab are looking at it, although issues such as the general TP failures, group chat, etc., have a higher priority at this point in time.