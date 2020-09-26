Previewing Virtual Ability’s 2020 IDRAC conference in Second Life

Virtual Ability Inc., will be hosting its 9th annual International Disability Rights Affirmation Conference (IDRAC) on Saturday, October 10th, 2020.

IDRAC is a professional conference held in-world in Second Life that is open to professionals and the public alike. It is held at the Sojourner Auditorium on Virtual Ability Island.

As 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disability Act, this year’s conference will have a particular focus on Disability Right, both in the United States and globally, under the theme Where have we been? Where are we headed? How should we get there?

The conference will again feature an international line-up of guest speakers, and for those who cannot make the in-world venue, it will be live streamed via the Virtual Ability You Tube channel. Individual sessions will last between 30 and 90 minutes, and may include opportunities for Q&A.

Schedule of Sessions.

The following is a summary of the conference and speakers / subjects. For more detailed information, including biographies on the participating speakers, please visit Virtual Ability’s IDRAC 2020 conference page, which will also include any updates to the schedule that may occur between now and the conference.

Note all times below are SLT and apply to Saturday, October 10th, 2020.

07:00 Manohar Swaminathan (Microsoft Research India) – Ludic Design for Accessibility 08:30 Amelia Fiske (Technical University of Munich) – Exploring Ethical and Social Implications of Embodied AI 09:15 Margaret Nosek (Baylor College of Medicine) – Memories of 1996, the White House signing of the Americans with Disability Act 10:00 Barry Whaley (Southeast ADA Center) – Who are the Heroes? A History of the Disability Rights Movement 11:30 David Larson (Hamline School of Law, Dispute Resolution Institute) – TBA 13:00 Krista Watson (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) – Employment and the ADA 14:30 Rhoda Olkin (Alliant International University) – Women with Disabilities: Experiences of Microaggressions

Be sure to save the date in your calendar / diary.

Related Links