The Artists’ at Campbell Coast in Second Life

The Artists’ Village at Campbell Coast, created by BJoyful and Doc Rast (rasterscan) and curated by Owl Dragonash, opened A Street Fair, an extensive ensemble exhibition of 2D and 3D art on Tuesday, September 22nd.

A Scottish themed Mainland residential setting that’s open to the public, Campbell Coast offers access to both Linden roads and protected land and to sailable water, with the Artists’ village occupying one corner overlooking the coastal waters. The exhibition features a mix of residential artists and guest artists, with art displays both within the town houses of the village, along the cobbled streets and on the outdoor walls of some of the the buildings.

Participating artists within the studio spaces comprise: Dhyezl, Moondance, Reycharles, Gidgy Adagio, Whimsical Aristocrat, Michiel Bechir, Owl Dragonash, John and Tempest Huntsman, Suzen Juel, Dimi Ludwig, Jed Luckless, Lexus Melodie, Inara Pey, Larree Quixote, GoSpeed Rasere and Skip Staheli.

Further special exhibits are presented by Etamae, Jaz, Shakti Adored, Thomaz Blackbur, Lena Kiopak, Radagast Malaprop, and Ciottolna Xue.

As might be expected from this list, the art on display is wide-ranging and covers both 2D and 3D art, the former primarily focused on landscapes and avatar studies – although Jed luckless presents a rather unique display of posters from his past exhibitions and those from Phish Bowl events, , whilst GoSpeed offers links to her novels. Ciottolna Xue’s sculptures, meanwhile bring additional life to the local streets, together with some by Reycharles as they sit outside his studio.

Given the sheer volume of art on offer, trying to define all of it would lead to a TL;DR piece – suffice it to say that what is presented is engaging and well worth the visit. And given the sheer volume of art, for those looking for something new for their SL home, as well as those who appreciate art, will find this a worthwhile destination.

SLurl Details