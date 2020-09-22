2020 Simulator User Group week #39 summary

The following notes were taken from the September 22nd Simulator User Group meeting – although there is not a lot in practical terms to report.
Simulator Deployments
Please refer to the server deployment thread for news and updates.
- On Tuesday, September 22nd, the grid’s main SLS channel was updated to simulator maintenance release 548903, containing updates related to the cloud uplift work which contain no user-visible changes.
- There are no RC deployments planned for the week.
SL Viewer
The Bormotukha Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.4.8.548890 dated September 18th, was promoted to de facto release status on Tuesday, September 22nd.
The rest of the official viewer pipelines remain as follows:
- Current release viewer version 6.4.7.546539, dated August 11, promoted August 17, formerly the Arrack Maintenance RC viewer – No Change.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Mesh uploader RC viewer, version 6.4.8.548061, September 8.
- Love Me Render RC viewer, version 6.4.8.547427, August 21.
- Project viewers:
- Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.8.547487, issued August 26.
- Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.5.544079, June 30.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
Cloud Uplift
- There is a known issue with Navmesh retrieval on cloud-hosted regions on Aditi.
- The Lab believe they have a solution for the outward e-mail issue with cloud-based regions. However, due to the way in which Aditi regions are set-up, testing of the fix is being carried out elsewhere, but the hope is the fix will be usable once there are user-accessible regions on Agni that are running on AWS services.
In Brief
- There is no update on the Group chat / IM failure issue (see BUG-229219).
- The majority of the meeting focused on a general discussion on region crossings – notably with vehicles – and the assorted problems that can arise, including the inconsistencies in some things like object entry and group access are handled (the former can prevent vehicle and avatar entry, whereas the latter can allow a vehicle into a region / parcel, but then eject the driver / passenger, obviously resulting in problems).