Aliens, pirates, music and drabbles in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library. As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Monday, September 14th: Anything You Can Do

Gyro Muggins reads Randall Garrett’s (writing as “Darrell T. Langart”, one of his many pen-names) story of an alien encounter first published in serial form in 1962.

What do you do when you finally make contact with E.T. after it crash lands on Earth and you find that, unlike Hollywood, it’s not here for reasons of conquest- but that, despite its clear intelligence, it just doesn’t care about the destruction and death it wreaks across a city, because its norms of behaviour are so thoroughly – well, alien – compared to ours, and its sheer power means very little can actually harm it?

Well, you obviously take a man and rebuild him – but not with bionics; rather you do so purely biologically- so that he can match anything the alien can do. But then, when you’ve done so, is your creation still human?

Tuesday, September 15th:

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym, Live in the Glen

Music, poetry, and stories in a popular weekly session at Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: Young Jack Sparrow: the Pirate Chase

Shandon Loring presents another chapter from Captain Jack Sparrow saga.

Jack and company are hot on the trail of the notorious pirate Left Foot Louis, who they believe has the Sword of Cortes, but Arabella, the first mate, has a personal score to settle with Louis that could jeopardise the entire mission.

Wednesday, September 16th, 19:00: R is for “Random”

More 100-word stories with R. Dismantled.



Thursday, September 17th, 19:00:Pirates!

Seanchai staff and friends gather in anticipation of International Talk Like a Pirate Day (September 19th), to share stories of salty sea dogs and high seas hi-jinks.