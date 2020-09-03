September 2020 WUG summary: uplift and SL Mobile

The following notes are taken from my recording of the Web User Group (WUG) meeting, held on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020. These meetings are held monthly, generally on the first Wednesdays of the month, with dates and details of the meetings available via the Web User Group wiki page.
When reading these notes, please keep in mind:
- This is not intended as a chronological transcript of the meeting. Items are drawn together by topic, although they may have been discussed at different points in the meeting.
- Similarly, and if included, any audio extracts appearing in these summaries are presented by topic heading, rather than any chronological order in which they may have been raised during the meeting (e.g. if “topic X” is mentioned early in a meeting and then again half-way through a meeting, any audio comments related to that topic that might be included in these reports will be concatenated into a single audio extract).
Web Properties Updates
The primary focus for the web teams remains the transitioning of services from the Lab’s own servers to AWS servers as a part of the Uplift project, although non-uplift web properties work is being carried out where possible, as noted below.
Uplift Work
- Place Pages and the land store pages are all now running in the cloud.
- Various support tools as used by the Lab have also been transitioned to running in the cloud.
Non-Uplift Web Properties Updates
- The Second Life Jira has been updated, although this caused some issues for users who had not used the Jira for some time, but who had used the Name Changes capability to change their avatar (user) name. This has now been fixed.
- A similar update is required for the SL wiki (for those able to edit pages). This will be implemented after the cloud uplift work has been completed.
- The Marketplace has received a number of fixes / updates, including:
- A fix for some users being unable to create stores on the MP.
- A fix for some of the merchant reports hanging when run.
- The SL web properties (including the viewer’s web search) now have a Cookies Acceptance banner, as required under Californian law.
Premium Plus
- Currently “shelved” due to cloud uplift work,
- It is still “on the [road] map, but just not a target right now.”
- Will be looked at again some time after the uplift work has been completed.
Mobile Client
- Issues arose during the QA testing of the last iOS update, these are currently being worked on.
- The current plan is now:
- A further QA testing on the iOS version of the app.
- If this version passes QA successfully, make it available to the current closed alpha testers AND submit it to Apple for their testing / review.
- While LL will *not* be offering the ability for using to purchase L$ or make transactions in the initial releases of the app, they are watching the escalating Epic (Fortnite) / Apple + Google situation (see: Epic suing Apple and Google over Fortnite bans: Everything you need to know) to see how this affects fees levied by both Apple and Google regarding L$ transactions, once they become available through the SL mobile app.
- As per last month, the Android version of the apps remain some way behind the iOS version.
- General reminder: in its initial iterations, the app will be primarily focused on communications. It will not have a full range of capabilities when initially made available to users, but will be iterated upon; this includes the app not having any world rendering capability, although this may be added in the future.
- General updates on the app can be found in my periodic SL Mobile updates.
Next Meeting
Wednesday, October 7th, 14:00 SLT.