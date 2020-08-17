Voyages, music and short stories in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library. As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home at Holly Kai Park, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Monday, August 17th, 19:00: Voyage to the City of the Dead

Gyro Muggins reads the 11th volume in Alan Dean Foster’s Humanx Commonwealth series, first published in 1984.

The Humanx Commonwealth is an interstellar ethical/political entity spanning multiple star systems and worlds. One of the more unique of these worlds is Horseye, the home of three alien cultures and renowned throughout the Commonwealth for having the most spectacular river valley anywhere in the known galaxy.

It is both the cultures and the river that has drawn scientists Eitienne and Lyra Redowl to Horseye. Now, after months spent in quarantine, they embark on a voyage to the source of the 12,000 long River Skar, and study it and the peoples living on its banks.

Veterans of exploration and discovery, the Redowls believe they are ready to face anything. But how can you prepare for things like treachery, lies and greed? For a local legend would have it that at the source of the Skar lie a great treasure – and the locals who appear to be willing to help the Redowls in fact plan on finding it for themselves.

Assuming, that is, the treasure is in fact something at can be regarded as offering wealth or power…

Tuesday, August 18th:

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym, Live in the Glen

Music, poetry, and stories in a popular weekly session at Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: A Fireside Evening with Bear

Bear Silvershade shares stories from Katherine Govier’s The Immaculate Conception Photography Gallery and other short tales.

Published in 1996, The Immacualet Conception Photography Gallery is an eclectic collection of short stories that blur the boundaries between seemingly disparate worlds, highlighting the human desire to rationalize life experiences. Within it are tales of how two cottagers mistake the brilliance of a search party’s flares for an alien invasion, and a photographer who can rewrite the past to suit the present by altering his client’s photographs.

Wednesday, August 19th, 19:00: Touch History

It’s the season for memorable journeys. Kt shares one of his own involving a motorcycle, history, geology, and highway engineering.

Thursday, August 20th, 1900: The Weekender

Shandon Loring continues in noir vein with Jeffrey Deaver’s tale of an an attempted drug store robbery that goes horribly wrong. Following one patron’s murder, Jack Prescot kidnaps a man and drags him to a vacant summer home. There Jack learns the true meaning of faith and patience.

Also in Kitely – take the teleport from the main Seanchai World grid.kitely.com:8002:SEANCHAI.

Seanchai Library is Moving!

After three years at Holly Kai, Seanchai Library is moving to pastures new (and larger!). The last sessions at Holly Kai Park will be on Thursday, September 3rd. I’ll have a full update on their new location on or just after that date.