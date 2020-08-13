2020 SL Christmas Expo: of memories and merchants

The 2020 SL Christmas Expo in support of the American Cancer Society, will take place between Friday, December 4th and Sunday, December 13th, 2020, inclusive. The theme for this year is that of Christmas Memories, with the organisers noting:
Christmas trees towering over your head while the Lionel train makes is journey around the base. Brightly wrapped gifts spread under the lowest boughs, as the aroma of sugar cookies and gingerbread drift in from the kitchen. Carols playing on the Victrola while the family gathers together to celebrate the holidays. Christmas Memories of all shapes and sizes spring to mind each year as the holidays approach.
– Nuala Maracas, RFL of SL Christmas Expo co-ordinator
This year, the organisers plan to have:
- 150+ merchants.
- Breedables and one-of-a-kind auctions.
- nearly non-stop musical performances / entertainment via the Holly jolly Café.
- Gachas and hunts.
- Christmas trees, ice skating, and a snowman building contest.
- The 3rd annual Lights of Hope contest, featuring the best builders and teams of Lindens and Moles in a holiday home decorating competition.
- The closing Live Auction with one of a kind items from Linden Lab and SL’s top creators and the annual Holidays of Hope Ball.
Merchant and Auction Registrations
- Merchant registrations for the event are now open – see: Merchant Registrations.
- Breedable auction registrations – for both breedable creators and auction houses – are also open – see: Christmas Expo Breedable Auctions.
- Event sponsorships open on Sunday, august 16th, 2020 – see the Christmas Expo website for details.