River journeys, music, a cat, and a P.I. in Second Life

It's time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library.

Monday, August 3rd, 19:00: Voyage to the City of the Dead

Gyro Muggins reads the 11th volume in Alan Dean Foster’s Humanx Commonwealth series, first published in 1984.

The Humanx Commonwealth is an interstellar ethical/political entity created and administered by the two major sentient species within it – humans and the insectoid Thranx. It spans multiple star systems, allowing both species to work together not just in a beneficial manner, but also symbiotic.

Within the Commonwealth are many inhabited worlds, but one of the most unique is Horseye, being the home of three alien cultures and having the most spectacular river valley anywhere in the known galaxy. It is both the cultures and the river that draw scientists Eitienne and Lyra Redowl to Horseye, and after months spent in quarantine, they are now ready to embark on a voyage to the source of the 12,000 long River Skar, and study it and the peoples living on its banks.

Veterans of exploration and discovery, the Redowls believed they were ready to face anything. But how can you prepare for things like treachery, lies and greed? For a local legend would have it that at the source of the Skar lie a great treasure – and the locals who appear to be willing to help the Redowls in fact plan on finding it for themselves.

Assuming, that is, the treasure is in fact something at can be regarded as offering wealth…

Tuesday, August 4th:

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym, Live in the Glen

Music, poetry, and stories in a popular weekly session at Ceiluradh Glen.

Wednesday, August 5th, 19:00: Whittington

Caledonia Skytower reads Alan Armstrong’s 2006 Newbery-Honor winning tale.

Whittington is a roughneck tom cat who arrives one day at a barn full of rescued animals and asks for a place there. Present at the barn is a menagerie of animals and young Ben and Abby, whose grandfather owns the barn and does the rescuing.



To earn his place, Whittington tells the tale of his famous ancestor, the nameless cat who brought Dick Whittington to the heights of wealth and power in 16th-century England. In telling his story of how his ancestors saved and elevated Whittington, this tom-with-a-chip, elevates another little boy above his fear of learning to read.

Thursday, August 6th, 1900: Philip Marlowe’s The Finger Man

With Shandon Loring. Also in Kitely – from the main Seanchai World grid.kitely.com:8002:SEANCHAI.