An aquatic Waterfall Café in Second Life

‘Twas off to explore a quarter full region build recently, after SunShine Kukulcan passed a tip suggesting a multi-level setting I’d enjoy exploring – and she was right!

Designed and built by Katie (Katie Luckstone), The Waterfall Café is an engaging setting which, whilst predominantly occupying the sky, captures the richness and beauty of undersea realms, combining them with a sense of fantasy (and a twist of sci-fi in places) to present a location alive with colour and with an engaging sense of life and wonder, all intended to offer a retreat-come-hangout for all those wishing to escape from the “norm” and relax with friends.

At the time of my visit, The Waterfall Café offered five locations open to the public: The Kraken (which is a very good place to start explorations), Waterfall Café itself, Mystic Café, a a ground level coastal setting, and the Night Train. These are all connected via a teleport system (which also provides access to a non-public – I presume – work area), although it is possible to move between The Kraken and the Waterfall Café on foot, which I’d suggest is worthwhile.

As you step into this café, you will be transported to a world of whimsy and wonder. The aquatic theme infuses every aspect of the space, creating a visually stunning and immersive experience. Whether you prefer to sit in the main dining area or explore our secret underwater dining area, you will be surrounded by a mystical atmosphere that is both calming and captivating. As the sun sets, the mood shifts to a more intimate and romantic vibe, perfect for a cosy dinner for two on the night train which adds an extra touch of mystery and adventure. – The Waterfall Café About Land description

The Kraken is a small lounge area offered in vibrant greens and with turquoise walls suggestive of a cavern below the waves. In keeping with its name, the lounge has a distinct octopi theme – although one not in any way menacing -, although the leaf-like seats set out before the bar offer an interesting elven-like counterpoint. The bar itself is a novel affair: those serving drinks are able to do so whilst relaxing on pool loungers floating on the water flowing outwards from where it falls from the rocks behind the bar (doubtless helping to keep the bottled beverages on the shelves there nicely cool), the bar itself holding said water in check, preventing it from soaking the feet of those occupying the leaf chairs.

Just through the doors of this curiously inviting lounge is a teleport disk connecting with the rest of the location, and a tunnel with water flowing outwards over its stone floor directing feet down to where The Waterfall Café awaits.

The end of his tunnel takes the form of a L-shaped passageway, the waters descending from above spreading to form a pool over the paved floor to a depth of a few centimetres, allowing vines and plants to form a floating carpet. Windows line the passageway’s walls, mixing views out to a coral reef with wall-mounted tanks to one side, whilst windows and doorways look inwards toward the rest of Café on the other as tables and chairs – some suspended from the ceiling – long both arms of the passageway present places to sit pass the time.

At the far end of the longer arm of this passageway is a huge watertight door. Swung back against its big hinge, it suggests a secret lying beyond, thus beckoning visitors to step through. But while it does indeed hide a secret, it should not be the immediate focus for explorers. Rather, that lies around halfway along the passage’s length, and the open rectangle of a stone doorway as it provides access to what had at one time been a large vaulted hall.

Lit by the phosphoresce of sea plants and the light of aquariums, the chamber has been split into two levels through the addition of a wooden floor. This leaves the lower level as something of a large entrance hall serving four small rooms and passages leading deeper into the Café. Each of the smaller rooms offers an intimate, private space, lit by water from tanks (or possibly windows to the world outside – you decide!), whilst one of the passages leading the way deeper into the Café passes over a glass panel through which the ocean floor can be seen, together with dolphins swimming by, unconcerned by whatever might be going on above their heads.

Aged wooden stairs climb to the added floor above where, under the vaulted ceiling a more open and decidedly sci-fi looking seating area awaits, comfortable armchairs floating serenely under their own power. Aquariums and animated digital murals set into the archways around the room’s side give the impression of it being exposed within the oceans depths, while alongside the stairs climbing up to it, a further doorway provides access to a large viewing area, modelled to look like a cave with one wall again apparently open to the sea – or at least separated from it by an near invisible transparent wall.

Beyond this first hall with its two floors, the Waterfall Café offers more visual delights in the form of multiple chambers of varying sizes and styles. I could potentially wibble on at length about these, but I’ll save you the pain because, frankly, the entire complex really should be witnessed first-hand. Just be sure to take your time in exploring, as these are spaces where careful camming is required in the larger space in order to appreciate the amount of detail they contain, and where there is a wealth of artistic expression on Katie’s part deserving of discovery.

One of these inner halls of the Café forms the “official” landing point for the location, providing another of the teleport disks. There are the only (in the case of the Night Train and Mystic Café) or most obvious (in the case of the ground level locations) for getting to see the rest of the location’s public offerings.

Both the Night Train and Mystic Café are much smaller that The Waterfall Café. The former offers an intimate ride through a night-time setting aboard a train carriage comprising its own private dining area and lounge / bedroom, whilst the latter presents a pavilion-like café-bar sitting within an otherworldly garden. It’s a dreamy setting, perhaps only lacking a dance system for those so inclined but which does offer an interesting selection of music (local sounds, not the audio stream), featuring extracts from the soundtrack of Beetlejuice.

Finally – almost – there is the ground-level coastal area. Sitting under a turquoise night sky, it is home to a number of tiki-style cabins with solid walls, all open to the public and the largest of which sits out over the waters, proudly raised on stilts which anchor it to a small rocky outcrop. It’s a romantically-inclined setting suggestive of tropic island paradises – and one that hides a secret. It find it through discovery, you’ll need to backtrack to the big watertight door at The Waterfall Café; but I’ll leave you to discover it in piece.

All told, a deeply satisfying visit – and my thanks to SunShine for the pointer!

SLurl Details

(Loveless Unity is rated Moderate)