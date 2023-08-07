2023 SL viewer release summaries week #31

Updates from the week through to Sunday, August 6th, 2023
This summary is generally published every Monday, and is a list of SL viewer / client releases (official and TPV) made during the previous week. When reading it, please note:
- It is based on my Current Viewer Releases Page, a list of all Second Life viewers and clients that are in popular use (and of which I am aware), and which are recognised as adhering to the TPV Policy. This page includes comprehensive links to download pages, blog notes, release notes, etc., as well as links to any / all reviews of specific viewers / clients made within this blog.
- By its nature, this summary presented here will always be in arrears, please refer to the Current Viewer Release Page for more up-to-date information.
- Note that for purposes of length, TPV test viewers, preview / beta viewers / nightly builds are generally not recorded in these summaries.
Official LL Viewers
- Release viewer, version 6.6.13.580918, formerly the Maintenance T RC viewer, promoted July 14th – No Change.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- No updates.
- Project viewers:
- No updates.
Note: The Alternative Viewers page appears to have suffered a hiccup, listing version 6.6.12.579987 as the “Win32+MacOS<10.13” RC viewer. However:
- The Win 32 + Pre-MAC OS 10.3 viewer was version 6.6.13.580794, promoted to release status on July 5th, and no subject to further update.
- 6.6.12.579987 was the version number assigned to the Maintenance S RC viewer (primarily translation updates), originally issued on May 11th, and promoted to de facto release status on May 16th.
- This entry on the Alternate Viewers page is therefore ignored on my main Viewer Releases Page.
LL Viewer Resources
- SL release viewer download page – LL
- SL viewer release notes – LL
- SL Alternate Viewers page – LL
- SL available viewer index – LL
- Starlight alternative viewer skins page (not officially supported by LL)
- Viewer release process overview – this blog
- SL Viewer updates and reviews – this blog
Third-party Viewers
V6-style
- No updates.
V1-style
- Cool Viewer Stable release updated to version 1.30.2.23 on August 5 – release notes.
Mobile / Other Clients
- No updates.