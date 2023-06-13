2023 SL SUG meetings week #24 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, June 13th Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
- On Tuesday, June 13th:
- The SLS Main channel servers were updated with a simulator release providing support for the new inventory thumbnails viewer capability soon to be forthcoming. See my recent TPVD meeting summaries for more on this capability. This project – or at least the simulator element – is apparently known as “Manicure” internally at the Lab!).
- The Preflight RC channel was updated with simulator support for glTF PBR materials – see below for more on this deployment.
- One Wednesday June14th, the major RC channels will be updated with a maintenance release, which include:
- The “bot detection” update (i.e. AGENT_AUTOMATED constant for llGetAgentInfo() – so only detects if that flag is set, not if an agent is a bot or not.
- The second part of the LSD rezzing fix + lLinksetDataDeleteFound and llLinksetDataCountFound, among other things.
glTF PBR Simulator Deployment
- The Preflight channel is a small channel compromising the following controlled access regions: Preflight 0] though Preflight 8, Rumpus Room 1 through Rumpus Room 5 and Testylvania Sandbox.
- Access to these regions must be requested – but will remain limited; the purpose of this deployment is for small-scale testing of the PBR materials support on the Main grid.
- A larger, more public deployment of the simulator PBR support code will be forthcoming, so those who do not have access to the Preflight regions should consider waiting for that deployment.
Viewer Updates
No changes to the crop of official viewers for the start of the week, leaving the available list as:
- Release viewer: Maintenance S RC viewer, version 6.6.12.579987, dated May 11, promoted May 16.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- Maintenance T RC viewer, version 6.6.13.580419, June 7.
- glTF / PBR Materials viewer, version 7.0.0.580330, May 25.
- Project viewers:
- Emoji project viewer, version 6.6.13.580279, May 30.
- Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.12.579958, May 11.
In Brief
PBR Terrain Work
To re-iterate:
- This work is in development, but is a follow-on to the current PBR Materials project, not a part of it.
- It is primarily viewer-side changes, allowing the application of PBR materials instead of the current terrain textures. It is *not* PBR terrain painting.
- Extensions to the project are being discussed internally at the Lab, but the real focus will be on this initial work for the time being, and further information can be found in this official blog post.
- Discussions on the work are held at the content Creation User Group meetings – see my meeting summaries or attend the meetings in person.
Inventory Thumbnails
- This is primarily a viewer-side project which keeps coming up for discussion at the SUG meetings.
- It will allow persistent thumbnail images with a maximum resolution of 256×256 to be produced, which can be stored within inventory with the items they represent such that they display an image of an item to be displayed on Mouseover.
- Testing is currently underway to limit the impact the inclusion of thumbnails may have on inventory load time, texture memory use.
- The viewer is not yet ready for a project viewer release, but the Lab is working on a blog post to outline more of the intended functionality of this capability.
In General
- BUG-232037 “Avatar Online / Offline Status Not Correctly Updating” has further fixes in the works. No estimated time for deployment.
- There is still upset circulating about the reduction in Linden Water reflections as a result of performance optimisations to help offset the impact of PBR rendering in the viewer. Currently, there are no plans to offer higher quality reflections in the future, but it is hoped that evolving work on screen space reflections will offset so of the loss of quality. For discussions on this, please see my Content Creation User Group (CCUG) summaries or attend the meetings in person.
- A general discussion on updating Linden trees / plants, re-introducing the “wind” to sway trees, how physics calculations and costs are made / arrived at (with the latter noted as potentially being for a future (e.g. not this year) internal discussion at the Lab, so outside of the scope of comment from the La at present).
- It was noted that there is a further simulator update in development which is hoped will reduce the hit simulators take when handling avatars arriving in a region (and with a focus on better handling of attachments). No ETA on when this will see the light of day.
- A further discussion on region crossings and vehicles, which also rolled into vehicles hitting ban walls and avatars being ejected / vehicle returned, and a means of preventing this by forewarning on an impending region / parcel with access control enabled. Please refer to the video for all of this.
Excited about the PBR and Inventory Thumbnails
