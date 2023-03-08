2023 SL SUG meetings week #10 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
- On Tuesday, March 7th, the SLS Main channel servers were restarted without any deployment, leaving them on simulator version 577734.
- On Wednesday, March 8th:
- The majority of RC servers will be updated to simulator release 578370, first deployed in week #9 to the BlueSteel RC.
- In addition, there may be a deployment to the Ferrari RC comprising new LSL Functions llList2ListSlice, llSortListStrided, and llListFindListStrided (per BUG-231545). It also has a fix for DATA_SIM_STATUS from llRequestSimulatorData(), and doubles the amount of memory available for Linkset Data (LSD) to 128k.
There have been no official viewer updates to mark the start of the week, leaving the various pipelines as follows:
- Release viewer: Maintenance Q(uality) viewer, version 6.6.9.577968 Thursday, February 2, 2023.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- Maintenance R RC viewer, version 6.6.10.578285, February 28 – translation updates and the return of slam bits, together with the Group Chat History functionality.
- Maintenance S RC viewer, version 6.6.10.578270, issued February 24 2023.
- Performance Floater / Auto FPS RC viewer updated to version 6.6.10.578172, February 21, 2023.
- Project viewers:
- PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.578526, March 3, 2023 – This viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4.
- Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.8.576972, December 8, 2022.
In Brief
- Several general discussions:
- Camera tracking for one’s own camera.
- Particle size limits seen as possibly more a Content Creation User Group meeting discussion.
- An idea to allow mesh vertices to be edited in-world without generating new assets in the process.
- Using Media on a prim with HUDs, and the limitations therein (also related to the week #9 discussion of sending the contents of notecards in response to HTTP requests.
- Image uploads and compression.
- Please refer to the video for more on these.