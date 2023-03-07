2023 RFL of SL: SL Living Expo 2023

Currently open in Second life is the SL Living Expo, a mega event held on behalf of the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the Relay for Life Second Life (RFL of SL) campaign for 2023. Taking over from the Home and Garden Expo, the SL Living Expo carries forward many of the signature activities from the former event, whilst adding its own new features and opportunities, with everything running through until Sunday, March 12th, 2023, inclusive.

For 2023, the Expo is taking place across regions built around five landscape themes:

Seaside – with vibes of a New England seaside village, perfect for maritime, beach and water-loving folk.

Countryside – for laid back and easy living, is great for equestrian and farming communities.

Fairgrounds – for community, family and fun-loving groups, the fairgrounds feature rides and games to keep folk attendees entertained.

City Life – put put the pedal to the metal on the paved streets and watch the tall buildings and busy city stream by.

Mountainside – take to the air and fly through the mountains as they overlook rest of the region.

With multiple exhibitors taking part, the event offers something for anyone who is looking for a new home, ideas for furnishing and décor, wishing to improve their building (or other) skills, or who just wishes to keep abreast of the latest building / home trends in Second Life.

As always, the Expo there will be a range of entertainment and music, games and tournaments, auctions and raffles. and new to the Expo such as the Drivers of SL sponsored Vehicle Show, featuring “off-the-shelf” and custom built road vehicles. Meanwhile, the Interior Decorating Contest, and the Expo will include a number of special Linden Auctions, including:

Dinner with the Lindens: enjoy a relaxing dinner over the course of an hour with Patch Linden and three of his friends and three friends of your own. A Premium Plus Subscription Package comprising: TWO 12-month Premium Plus Subscriptions – one for you and one to gift to a friend. A Homestead Region with no monthly maintenance fees for 12 months.

A 12-month Premium Plus Subscription.

A 3-month Premium Plus Subscription.

A 12-Month Premium Subscription.

One free name change.

A 1-hour Hangout/photo time with Patch.

Bidding on any / all of these can be made via the Auction Area at the Expo’s Welcome/Landing Hub.

Also new to the Expo is the Art Walk, providing artists across the grid the opportunity to share their talent and creative minds.

Each artist is able to display two pieces of art, for sale, one of which is available through an ACS vendor with 100% of proceeds of sales benefiting ACS / RFL of SL.

The best way to find your way around the Expo is to visit the the Events Transportation centre at the Welcome / Landing Hub. within it is a vehicle rezzer to transport you to the major regions of the Expo, and visitors can obtain a shopping HUD, Event HUD and Interactive Map, and details of the event’s Hunt.

SLurl and Information Details

All SL Living regions are rated Moderate

