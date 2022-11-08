2022 SUG meetings week #45 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
At the time of writing, a server deployment thread had yet to be published.
- On Tuesday, November 8th, the Main SLS and Events channels were restarted without any simulator update being deployed leaving them on simulator version 575585.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, simhosts on the RC channels will again updated with simulator release comprising the new Linkset Data capability (see below for more).
- Whilst originally deployed on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022, this release had to be rolled by on Friday, November 4th, 2022. See BUG-232866 “Each parcel is using the Region’s environment instead of the Parcel’s environment settings”.
Available Official Viewers
No changes to the current set of official viewers at the start o the week, leaving the list as:
- Release viewer: version 6.6.7.576223 – MFA and TOS hotfix viewer – November 1.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- VS 2022 RC viewer, version 6.6.8.576310, issued November 4 – utilises Visual Studio 2022 in the Windows build tool chain
- Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer version 6.6.8.576321, November 3.
- Project viewers:
- PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.576331, issued on November 3.
- This viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4.
- There are unconfirmed reports that GPUs are running noticeably hotter with this viewer than other viewer.
- Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.3.575529, issued on October 12.
- Performance Floater / Auto-FPS project viewer, version 6.6.5.575378, October 4.
- Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21.
Linkset Data (LSD)
- Linkset Data is a new collection of script functions and one optional event that reads and writes key-value-pairs to a small 64kb table of data that is part of a root object.
- It works similarly to Experience Key-Value store, but:
- It does not require an underpinning experience – the data lives with the object that sends and receives the data.
- Only scripts in the same linkset will be able to read the data written with this feature.
- Important Note for the initial deployment:
- Like all scripts containing new LSL functions, scripts running LinksetData calls will only run on regions running version 2022-10-27.576126 or newer (so only the RC channels to start with).
- However unlike some other functions if you move an object containing Linkset Data (or teleport wearing an object containing Linkset Data) from a region that supports the capability to a region that does not support it, all Linkset Data stored with the object will be lost, even if you go back to a region that supports the feature.
- This limitation will no longer exist once the back-end support for the capability has been deployed to all regions on the Main grid.
- Further information on LSD can be found in Linkset Data (LSD) – a new feature for Second Life by NeoBokrug Elytis in this blog.
In Brief
- BUG-232037 “Avatar Online / Offline Status Not Correctly Updating” – this is unlikely to be addressed until 2023, as the remaining simulator update slots for 2022 now have updates assigned to them.
- LL believe that they may have a fix for the Group chat issue of open Group chats appearing to freeze in their viewer tab, requiring the chat be closed and re-opened. The fix is being tested on Aditi.
- The meeting revolved around a discussion on LSDFindKeys and sorting – please refer to the video for details.
- llGetSimStats is getting “new fangs” (essentially everything from the Statistics floater is being added). The update is to be deployed in the New Year. Further information available in the meeting video.
- Extended chat ranges within regions: this is described as “still in the works”. Apparently, there have been concerns about privacy on the viewer side which mean that, until addressed, extended chat range will remain a Linden only function.