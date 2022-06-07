2022 SUG meetings week #23 summary

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. It forms a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
See the server deployment thread for any updates.
- On Tuesday, June 7th, the SLS Main and Event channel servers updated to simulator version .572237, which includes fixes in support of the upcoming Premium Plus capability.
- Wednesday, June 8th should see the RC channels will be restarted without any code deployment.
Available Official Viewers
There have been no official viewer updates at the start of the week, leaving the current crop as:
- Release viewer: version 6.6.0.571939 – formerly the Performance Improvements viewer, dated May 25th – No change.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Nomayo Maintenance RC (Maintenance N) viewer, version 6.6.1.572179, June 1.
- Makgeolli Maintenance RC viewer (Maintenance M) viewer, version 6.5.6.571575, May 12.
- Project viewers:
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
In Brief
- Region crossing issues were raised, with some defining them as “the” immersion-breaking issue of SL – a claim that is subjective, based one a person’s particular. Responding to the problem, Rider noted that what is needed is a top to bottom evaluation on the entire transfer protocol. This will take resources that are working on other projects.
- The above led to further discussions on the issue of vehicles hitting a parcel ban / ban lines are “bounced” (see: BUG-231802 “Prevent vehicles from entering parcels their riders cannot access”). This work is still pending. However, it in turn saw a general discussion on overly-aggressive security orbs, vehicles, fire-breathing chickens and parcel bans in general, with different viewpoints expressed, per the video, in which it was noted the above Jira won’t help with aggressive orbs.
- An issue of point here is an property-holder’s right to protect their privacy either on the ground or in skyboxes) versus the ability for vehicle users to pass through (particularly by air) to travel through multiple connected regions.
- The problem is, trying to regulate orb systems so that, for example, all conform to a minimum time delay before ejecting trespassers, would have to be retro-active, and next to impossible to ignore.
- BUG-225227 “Report Cause of Teleport to Scripts” entered the last part of the conversation, and looks like it will be put back in the “under consideration” queue for feature requests.
- BUG-227303 “collisions makes a script stop running and revert its mono status” was brought up for the Lab’s attention once more.
- BUG-6477 “Feature Request: Script operational function or constant for allowing all functions using list inputs to typecast list values to expected types”