Second Pride 2022: a pocket guide to the celebrations

SL Pride, the event celebrating diversity organised by and on behalf of Second Life’s LGBTQ+ community officially opened on Friday, June 3rd, 2022 and runs through until Sunday, June 12th, 2022.

With entertainment and activities throughout the event, 2022 is a special year for Second Pride, marking as it does the event’s 15th year.

You are … Unmovable, Unstoppable, Unbreakable – Second Pride 2022 Theme

Funds raised at this year’s even will benefit:

ILGA Europe: an independent, international non-governmental umbrella organisation bringing together over 600 organisations from 54 countries in Europe and Central Asia, and a part of the wider international ILGA organisation, ILGA-Europe is a driving force for political, legal and social change in Europe and Central Asia. Its vision is for a world where dignity, freedoms and full enjoyment of human rights are protected and ensured to everyone regardless of their actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS: is the philanthropic heart of Broadway, helping people across the United States receive life-saving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counselling and emergency financial assistance. It is one of America’s leading industry-based, non-profit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organisations, drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theatre community. Since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than US $300 million for essential services for people living with HIV/AIDS, struggling with COVID-19 and facing other critical illnesses in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

This year set across two regions, the event follows its popular metropolitan setting, with the core music entertainment centred within a city park adjacent to the landing points. A Second Life Experience is operating in the regions to assist with teleports, etc., and newcomers are invited to join it as they arrive at the landing points. Also at the landing point are a couple of large posters that will provide visitors with a list of key landmarks around the event regions.

As well as the main stage at the park, events will also take place at a beach stage alongside the fun fair, and also the Bijou Theatre, where a series of live special performances have been scheduled:

Saturday, June 4th, 15:00 SLT: Men In Motion.

Sunday, June 5th, 14:00 SLT: Alchemelic.

Saturday, June 11th, 12:00 noon SLT: Britney Spears: A Live Event.

Sunday, June 12th, 18:00 SLT: Britney Spears: A Live Event.

When you arrive at the Bijou, walk the red carpet to the doors and you’ll be TP’d directly to the theatre proper.

There is also a teleport HUD that has been “in beta” during the run-up to the event, and which I was able to use extensively without incident in preparing this piece, so hopefully that will be available via kiosk / vendor at the landing points soon as well. It provides a full list of places of interest across the two regions, making getting around even easier.

This year also brings back some traditional landmarks for Second Pride: the elevated train line; the Stonewall Inn, outside of which Black Lives Matter is supported; the art exhibitions; the community resource centre; the Gateway Experience for those unfamiliar with Second Life who are coming to the event directly from the Second Pride website; and more. And of course, there are plenty of opportunities to donate and to shop!

So, be sure to make time to visit SL Pride during the coming week, share in the entertainment, see the art, tour the region – and donate to the supported charities.

