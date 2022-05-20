2022 CCUG meeting week #20 summary: reflection probes update

Lemon Trees Mediterranean – blog post

The following notes were taken from my audio recording and chat log of the Content Creation User Group (CCUG) meeting held on Thursday, May 19th 2022 at 13:00 SLT. These meetings are chaired by Vir Linden, and their dates and times can be obtained from the SL Public Calendar.

This is a summary of the key topics discussed in the meeting and is not intended to be a full transcript.

Official Viewers Update

On Wednesday, May 18th, the Performance Improvements RC viewer updated to version 6.6.0.571869.

The rest of the official viewers remain as:

Release viewer: version version 6.5.5.571282, – formerly the MFA RC viewer, dated April 26, promoted Wednesday, May 4th – Non change.

Release channel cohorts:. Makgeolli Maintenance RC viewer (Maintenance M) viewer, version 6.5.6.571575, May 12.

Project viewers: Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10. Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.



Materials and PBR Work

Please also see previous CCUG meeting summaries for further background on this work. In summary:

Three core elements of work:

Work on an implementation of reflection probes which can be used both with PDR shading and with legacy content. This formed the focus of this meeting. The overall aim of this work is to provide a means to support more physically accurate reflections in SL than can be currently generated (seen as a requirement for PBR support). It applies to both PBR generated content, once available, and to legacy content.

Foundational work in creating a materials type with an associated inventory asset, as per the week #16 meeting. This will initially comprise the ability to copy a texture entry (with its specific parameters) to inventory, to be followed by

Initial work to work implement a PBR graphics pipe in the viewer.

Reflection Probes

Additional information available within the week #18 CCUG meeting summary.

This work is close to feature complete. The viewer gets to work with 256 reflection probes, which take the form of spheres or boxes within a region. Anything within a sphere or box will receive reflections from the cube map rendered from the centre of the sphere / box. Some of these probes will be automatically placed in open areas of land where there are objects, etc., by the viewer. Additional probes can be created by users using prims tagged as probes and placed where they want to influence the reflections being generated (e.g. inside rooms, etc.). Baking for reflection probes will be automatic, and updates will be handled at least once every 30 seconds.

A test viewer has been available within the #content-features channel of the Second Life Discord server (join the server and request channel access here) for content creator testing and feedback.

There is a performance hit with the capability, and this is still being adjusted so that it will hopefully not be overly onerous.

Elizabeth Jarvinen (Polysail) is working on the current light shader to enable legacy content to receive the reflection probes without looking “too different” and look like it belongs in the environment along with PBR content.

Materials /PBR Work

Progress continues in developing a “materials” type with an associated inventory asset capable for containing PBR materials data. LSL access to said materials is regarded as being “tricky”, simply because the materials will be an asset type loaded by the viewer. What is being proposed is to have the ability to “override” elements of the asset (e.g. colour or texture) via LSL by applying the changes to the properties of the object face to which the materials is applied. So, for example, the LSL override says, “OK. I know this material has a texture UUID inside it – I don’t know what it is, but I want this face to use MY texture UUID instead” – so the material asset itself is not changed / updated, but the UUID defined by the LSL code is displayed, rather than the texture UUID defined by the asset. If the materials asset type subsequently be changed, then the overrides applied via LSL to the object face are automatically dropped until such time as new overrides are applied. This is seen as the most flexible approach, as it protects the integrity of the materials asset (in a similar manner to texture data) whilst also allowing the flexibility of using colour variants against an asset type (such as in the case of a sweater using a single materials asset, but with multiple colour options in the pack or in allow a HUD to alter the tint of an object that uses a materials asset).

Nothing of significance to report on the PDR shader work.

In Brief

Custom pivot point work: currently awaiting simulator updates & will require viewer-side changes.

A fix has been implemented in the viewer to speed-up opening media / web floaters (such as search). This should be surfacing in the next Maintenance RC viewer (“Maint N” to follow the Makgeolli Maintenance RC). An upcoming simulator release should have a fix for objects failure to rez when users first log-in. .



Next Meeting

Thursday June 2nd, 2022.